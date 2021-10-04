DIRECT. Covid-19: a new plan of 584 million euros to support employment in the United Kingdom

Follow the events of the day live:

9:59 am. The device for reporting fraudulent QR codes remains little used. The government offers all people who believe that their health pass is being used fraudulently to deactivate their QR Code in a few clicks. At this stage, only a little more than 500 requests have been sent, but the government wants to encourage its device. Details in our article.

9.40 a.m. NBA: vaccinated against Covid-19, Wiggins will be able to play for the Warriors. Golden State winger Andrew Wiggins has been vaccinated against Covid-19 and will be able to play in his home team’s NBA games next season, his coach Steve Kerr said.

The possibility of playing was questioned by his initial refusal to be vaccinated, the NBA having rejected at the end of September his request for exemption on religious grounds.

9:28 am. Why do more women test positive than men? The incidence rate is higher in women than in men, especially among working adults. Several explanations have been put forward, including their over-representation within the most exposed professions. But mortality remains higher for males. Explanations in our article.

8:55 am. Venezuela receives 900,000 doses of Cuban vaccine. Venezuela has received 900,000 doses of a Cuban vaccine against Covid-19, of which the country expects a total of 15 million doses, announces President Nicolas Maduro, even before its approval by the World Health Organization (WHO) .

Venezuela first began its vaccination program against Covid-19 with the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and the Chinese Sinopharm. The country received on September 7 a first batch of vaccines via the WHO Covax program, supposed to guarantee access to vaccines in poor countries, with around 700,000 doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, out of the 12 million planned.

8:40 am. Employees feel little rewarded for their efforts during the crisis. A majority of employees, more in the public than in the private sector, believe that their commitment during the Covid crisis has not been recognized at its fair value. Two human resources specialists, Bruno Mettling, founder of the firm Topics (ex-HRD Orange), and Stéphanie Sebbagh-Signoret, HRD of a company 80% converted to teleworking, react. To read here.

8:21 am. United Kingdom: new support for employment after the pandemic. The British Minister of Finance, Rishi Sunak, will unveil on Monday aid of more than 500 million pounds (584 million euros) for employment, after the end of the partial unemployment scheme deployed during the pandemic, indicates the conservative Party.

This envelope aims to support “hundreds of thousands” of employees no longer having partial unemployment, unemployed over 50, young workers or people with low wages, specifies the party in power, meeting in congress until until Wednesday in Manchester (North West England).

8:09 am. 74% of employees no longer want to wear the mask in a company. According to a survey carried out by Ipsos-Sopra Steria for the Parisien-Today in France, a majority of employees would like their company to allow them to remove the mask indoors. 67% are even in favor of the obligation of the health pass! To read here.

7:48 am. Anti-Covid vaccines in the sky? Medicine opens the Nobel season. The pioneers of the freshest messenger RNA vaccines against Covid-19 or a duo of nonagenarians hitherto forgotten? The Nobel Prize for Medicine opens this Monday the 2021 season of famous awards with a wide range of possibilities.



For the 120th anniversary of the awards, breakthroughs against breast cancer, experts in cell adhesion, new avenues for treatments in rheumatology, champions of epigenetics or resistance to antibiotics could also collect the laurels. , according to experts polled by AFP.

7:29. Threatening sky one month before the crucial COP26 for the climate. One month before the COP26 on the climate, the leaders of the planet are in a hurry from all sides to act quickly and strongly to curb a “catastrophic” warming, but between the Covid-19 crisis and the anger of the most vulnerable, the negotiations are ‘announce stormy.

States around the world will have from October 31 to November 12 to negotiate in Glasgow, Scotland, and commit more concretely to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

7:08 am. In Afghanistan, the entire health system on the verge of collapse. In Kabul, the country’s main Covid hospital only has enough to hold out financially for a few more weeks. Like most health structures in the country operating on the last reserves, without the return of international subsidies, it will have to close.

“In a month perhaps, we will not be able to do anything for our Covid patients or for our teams”, alarms Freba Azizi, doctor at the Afghan-Japanese hospital in Kabul, the only establishment in the city with a Covid resuscitation and other cutting edge services.

6:59 am. Russia: new daily death record. Russia has a new record of daily deaths due to Covid-19, in the midst of the fourth wave of the epidemic, multiplied tenfold by the Delta variant and a very laborious vaccination campaign.

In the last 24 hours, 890 deaths caused by the virus have been recorded, according to the government’s record. This week, the country had already broken its daily death record four times. The total tally now officially stands at 209,918 dead, making Russia the most bereaved country in Europe.

6:45 am. Mask at school: here is the list of the 47 departments where it will no longer be compulsory from this Monday. In these departments where the virus circulates the least, all students from CP to CM2 will be able to drop the mask from this morning. The gauges will also be lifted in certain establishments open to the public. Discover our menu here.

6:40 am. Fears in the United States. According to the Associated Press, hospitals in New England, in the northwest of the country, have been facing a worrying increase in the number of hospital admissions for several days. Hospital staff have since urged the population to be vaccinated to avoid an excessive outbreak of the epidemic because of the Delta variant.

6:35 am. Nine new deaths in the last 24 hours in France. A total of 116,798 people have lost their lives since the start of the epidemic.

6.30 a.m. The anti-pass between disillusion and determination. As the weekly mobilization against the past runs out of steam, many activists are wondering about the effectiveness of the demonstrations. And are considering other modes of protest. Testimonials.

6:20 am. New hospital figures in France. 7,308 people are currently hospitalized in France due to a Covid-19 infection, according to Public Health France, which counted 7,294 hospitalizations the day before and 7,994 seven days ago. 1,326 patients are treated in critical care, against 1,325 the day before and 1,577 seven days ago.