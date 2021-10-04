Disinformation, toxicity, violent content … Three weeks of scandals that compromise Facebook

The identity of the mysterious source of Wall Street Journal has finally been unveiled. The whistleblower’s name is Frances Haugen and left the company last May. It is she who is at the origin of the multiple revelations on the Facebook group spelled out for three weeks by the American media.

The internal documents she provided made it possible to unearth some really very embarrassing files. To sum up, they prove that Facebook is aware that its various applications have negative consequences on society. But he would do little, if anything at all in some cases, to change that. The arbitrations taken by the management and Mark Zuckerberg would too often amount to prioritizing the audience and the profit, at the expense of the protection of Internet users. Back on the most striking scoops of the Wall Street Journal.

The ball started in mid-September with the revelation that Facebook’s rules are not the same for all users. There is a secret VIP list whose members can more easily post content and break free from community standards. Including when it comes to conspiratorial or hate speech.

Instagram is toxic to the mental health of teenage girls and is said to increase their discomfort. The outcry that greeted the news resulted in Facebook being summoned to the Senate last week.

Another survey showed that by drastically changing the algorithm of its news feed in 2018, Facebook increased the virality of negative content. The idea was to get more user engagement. However, what causes the most reactions is often divisive. This has encouraged the circulation of fake news and the sharing of violent content. Since then, Mark Zuckerberg has only agreed to mitigate the perverse effects of the algorithm for health-related subjects, because of the Covid. However, according to Frances Haugen, Facebook would have thus contributed to accentuate the political polarization in the United States. She also holds the company partly responsible for the riots on Capitol Hill last January.

New twist when we learn that Facebook manipulates its news feed to distill good news about itself and improve its image. It would also now try to discourage researchers who want to investigate its societal impact.

Many collaborators are said to have sounded the alarm bells about how drug cartels and human traffickers use Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp to recruit and lure victims. The same applications are used for calls for violence that sometimes lead to disaster as when the massacre of Rohingya in Burma. Developing countries are particularly affected.

The series of revelations has (for now) ended with the entry on the scene of Frances Haugen. Interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, it also aired on CBS this weekend. And it will be heard tomorrow by Congress. This former product manager was hired to fight interference during the elections. But he had been given little time and resources to achieve his goal and his team ended up being disbanded. When she started telecommuting, she discovered that many internal and confidential documents were freely accessible to all employees from Facebook Workplace. It was there that she drew the sources transmitted to Wall Street Journal that the latter cross-checked with testimonies.

Frances Haugen points out that while the algorithms were indeed modified during the US presidential election in order to combat disinformation, they were then restored to their original configuration. She adds that a study by the company states that the platform would only be able to act on 3 to 5% of hateful content. Not quite the sound of the bell that Facebook likes to distill.

Source: The Wall Street Journal