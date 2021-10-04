Do you have a loved one with bipolar disorder? 9 ways to support it

The film The Unquiet by Joachim Lafosse follows the daily life of a couple and their son punctuated by the increasingly frequent and violent crises of the father, Damien, suffering from bipolar disorder. On the occasion of the theatrical release of this film, we are republishing an article from the HuffPost English on bipolarity.

PSYCHOLOGY – Support from family, friends and healthcare professionals is “extremely important” for people with bipolar disorder, said Stephen Buckley of UK mental health charity Mind. But sometimes it is difficult to know how to go about it.

Bipolar disorder affects a person’s mood that alternates between periods of euphoria where they feel overactive and periods of depression, sometimes with hallucinations or delusions, called psychosis.

Supporting loved ones with bipolarity can be complicated, says Emma Carrington, advice and information manager at Rethink Mental Illness in the UK. “Even if you have the best of intentions, they may put up some resistance, either because they don’t feel sick or because they are ashamed,” she explains.

Like in any relationship, there are ups and downs, but bipolar disorder can make things even more complicated. The UK HuffPost asked Mind, Rethink Mental Illness and Bipolar UK for some advice on how to best support people with bipolar disorder.

1. Talk to them about their experiences

Due to the stigma and misrepresentation of bipolar disorder, people with bipolar disorder may be reluctant, or even embarrassed, to seek help. As someone you trust, let them tell you about their experience, so that they feel supported and accepted, says Stephen Buckley of Mind. Ask them how they are doing and talk to them openly about your own mental health, to make them feel safe.

According to Emma Carrington, patience is essential. “Experiencing a manic or depressive episode can be frightening for the patient, especially if his bipolar disorder is recent and he has not yet sought or received help,” she explains. “You may not understand what he is going through, but trying to understand can be very helpful.”

2. Learn about bipolar disorder

A good way to understand how your friend or loved one is feeling is by reading the experiences of those who have been diagnosed and talking to those affected and those around them.

3. Learn to recognize the warning signs

Learning to recognize warning signs and triggers can help, says Buckley. If you notice certain recurring behaviors before each manic episode, you will be able to let him know gently. The most common signs are increased energy, loss of sleep, and unusual spending.

Possible triggers include deterioration in physical health, sleep disorders, problems related to daily life (financial, professional or relationship), the death of a loved one, romantic break-ups or friendly, as well as physical, sexual or emotional assault.

4. Prepare for manic episodes

“Developing a plan to deal with manic episodes is a great idea,” says Stephen Buckley. “When your friend or loved one is feeling well, try to see with him or her how you can support her or him in these times.”

For example, you might suggest being creative together, trying to reduce stress, doing relaxation exercises, helping them manage their money during episodes, sticking to a routine, and sticking to meal and sleep times.

5. Talk about difficult behaviors

It might be the last thing you want to do, but Stephen Buckley believes you shouldn’t be afraid to talk about it. Indeed, it is possible that during a manic episode, the person is uninhibited and says or does things that you do not approve of, which may seem rude or offensive.



It’s best to talk about it, but pick the right time. Don’t bring up the subject during an episode. “Calmly discuss your feelings with them when they feel stable,” he explains.

6. Finding a balance between support and control

It is not uncommon for people with the disease to be subject to over-control and critical behavior from family and friends.

Finding a balance between support and control is crucial, even if it is not easy when it comes to caring for a loved one. This requires constant communication and acceptance of each other’s feelings, says Bipolar UK.

7. Stay calm and bring comfort

If someone you love thinks they see or hear things you can’t see or hear, it can be scary and confusing for them. Should we then show our disagreement and tell him that she is hallucinating, thus taking the risk of making the situation worse, or should we go in his direction at the risk of fueling this belief?

“You have to stay calm and let him know that you understand that this feels real to him,” adds Stephen Buckley. At such times, it is better to strive to support her than to confirm or challenge her perception of reality.

Providing comfort can help the person feel seen and heard. If you question what she perceives, you risk accentuating her feeling of alienation.

8. Seek professional help

“If you are worried about the behavior of a loved one, try to make an appointment with their general practitioner to talk about the procedure to follow, and accompany them to this appointment as a sign of support”, continues Emma Carrington.

You can also make a list of specific examples of the behaviors of concern to help the doctor understand what is going on, especially if your loved one does not think they are sick. “If he already has a care plan, make a copy so you know how and when you can help him,” she adds.

Early diagnosis and treatment are important. The best treatment for bipolar disorder is usually a combination of medication, therapy, and self-management.

If you are concerned about a loved one, contact the healthcare professional who follows them and express your concerns clearly. You can arrange a home visit or, if your loved one attends a day hospital, contact their psychiatrist by phone, advises Bipolar UK.

9. Take care of yourself

Caregivers often put their own mental health on the back burner. Emma Carrington and Stephen Buckley strongly recommend that friends and family take care of themselves.

“It’s best to stay healthy in order to continue to provide support,” says Stephen Buckley. It is true that we are worried, that we feel guilty because we have the feeling of not helping them as much as we would like and, therefore, that we neglect certain aspects of our life for the better. take care of them.

It is sometimes difficult to separate the illness from the person, which can lead to anger and loneliness. “If so, there are probably support groups in your area,” says Emma Carrington.

“They allow caregivers who are going through similar situations to support each other and relax for a little while.”

This article, posted on The UK HuffPost, was translated by Karine Degliame-O’Keeffe for Fast ForWord.