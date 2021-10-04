Do you really have to trust the speed displayed by the app? We tell you everything

Become an essential application for all motorists, Waze is it really reliable? Some users of the famous GPS would have indeed noticed notable differences between the kilometers per hour which appear on the meter and those announced by this mobility aid used everywhere in the world. Objeko explains everything in great detail.

Waze : should it be trusted with the displayed speeds?

A real box

Appeared on the market almost ten years ago now, Waze has really experienced a significant boom since its takeover by Google in 2013. This mobile driver assistance and navigation assistance application is however the result of the research work of a grassroots Israeli company: Waze Mobile. In view of the results of the start-up, the American giant therefore smelled the right opportunity with the success we know today. If in 2011, it could only count on 7 million users, the latest figures for 2019 show however a truly impressive growth with more than 130 million people around the world who have become fans.

If the application Waze knows a few detractors, it must indeed be recognized that its operation is very practical and is also effective. Unlike some of its competitors, users of the application can interact with the community at any time. You can then report work, a danger, or even the price of fuel. In terms of routes, the calculator makes a point of offering the shortest route while calculating your speed. It is precisely on this subject that a controversy is emerging today. According to some accustomed to this application, there is indeed a difference between the speed announced by Waze and the one calculated by your car. Objeko tells you why.

A deliberate choice?

Several experts then explain the reason why users of Waze would see variations. First of all, let’s take a look at your car! Indeed, it seems that car manufacturers reserve some leeway when it comes to talking about speed. According to some calculations, the kilometers per hour announced by your computer integrated into your vehicle’s computer will deliberately overestimate your speed. This difference of around 5% is easily seen. If, for example, you are driving at 80 km / h for real, your computer will display between 80 and 85 km / h depending on the make and model of car.





However, Waze does not take this precaution. Indeed, the application now owned by Google relies solely on the calculation of the displacement of your vehicle between two points. GPS integrated in your phone, it can effectively geolocate you at any time with almost zero margin of error. However, in town or in narrow arteries or even in certain bends, there may be a slight shift which will however be recalculated very quickly and rectified in a very short time. On a highway on which your speed will no longer be stable, the speed displayed by Waze will therefore generally be perfect. However, it is better not to take the slightest risk. Objeko explains why.

A hefty fine

When you go over the allowed speed, law enforcement doesn’t care if you’re relying on your speedometer or app. Waze. It should also be remembered that radars are very often calibrated to detect the slightest violation of a simple speeding of 5 km / hour. In this case, the administration will not fail to send you a nice little piece of paper with an invitation to relieve you of 135 euros. The icing on the cake, at the same time, you will lose a point on your precious driver’s license. In short, it is best to be cautious in all circumstances, no matter what system you are using.

It should also be noted that the police and gendarmes are also tolerant. They do indeed often agree to allow a minimal margin of error when calibrating their radar. But in any case, it is better to respect the maximum authorized speeds. Because in this little game, you risk finding yourself the loser. It is also good to remember that each year in France, thousands of accidents unfortunately cause road victims who do not care whether the motorist trusted his speedometer or Waze. When it comes to road safety, there is no winner at the game of chance: only losers with fines at best, and grieving families at worst.



