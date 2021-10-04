Doctor Strange 2’s plot may have leaked (especially its big bad)

Outline of Marvel movie history Doctor Strange 2 and his villain may have leaked. Potential spoilers!

Announced at Comic-Con 2019, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness began to provide insight into the post-eraAvengers: Endgame with its title, which explicitly assumed one of Marvel’s topical themes: the multiverse. More than a way to raise the stakes a notch, the mutiverse can connect franchises and universes that do not yet belong to the same canon and the concept has therefore opened a Pandora’s box for the studio. A new storytelling mode that can delight comic book fans as well as disgust the most valiant of moviegoers.

But what about its use in Stephen Strange’s second adventure? A redditor (user of the Reddit site) who in the past leaked truthful information about Marvel movies and series seems to have a fairly detailed answer on the structure of Sam Raimi’s film (who might never have been the director because of Spider-Man 3).

Obviously, this is not an absolute guarantee, but the author is a well of knowledge for MCU aficionados, who give him some credit. So beware of spoilers (both on Doctor Strange 2 that on Doctor Strange, WandaVision, Loki and Spider Man: No Way Home) and if you want to avoid having possible infos (even if these are only rumors), we advise you to stop reading now!

Come on, just a little spoiler.

R / MarvelStudiosSpoilers section’s “MyTimeToShineHello” reports that Wanda Maximoff is believed to be behind all the madness in the multiverse. We know since the announcement of the film, Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role for Doctor Strange 2. With WandaVision, we had been left on Wanda who was finally becoming the Scarlet Witch, with the firm intention of seeking the grieving souls of her children. Using the magic book called “Darkhold” (also introduced in the series) to do this, she is actually manipulated by the book, which makes her believe that her children are in danger and that she must return the multiverse to save them.

The witch thus embarks on a multidimensional quest, in which she can only use astral projection to move from universe to universe. Needing to reach her children physically, she’s looking for a meta-human named America Chavez, who has the ability to create multidimensional portals. In order to bring him to her, Wanda uses the dark secrets of the Darkhold and summons demons, including Shuma-Gorath (a pretty Lovecraftian squid of his kind, enemy of Strange in the comics).

Not so great, mother

This is where the Sorcerer Supreme interferes and saves Chavez from the clutches of the demon, which is rampaging through New York to reach the young woman. Stephen Strange traces the source of this attack and tries to reason with Wanda, but nothing helps. He has no choice but to evacuate Chavez away from the Scarlet Witch. So follows a chase (which gives its name to the film), where the pair will cross the universes and see various realities alternative to the MCU.

In one of the many universes they visit, Strange and Chavez will encounter a variant of Mordo (the fellow wizard of Strange, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor in the first film) who is the Sorcerer Supreme of this version of Earth. He captures the pair to hand it over to the Illuminati (a congress of several Marvel superhero teams, in the comics), which serves in this multidimensional police film … led by Charles Xavier (the kind of short story that would delight James McAvoy, who would be hot to replay Professor X ).

Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness Rumor / Leak Charles Xavier of the “Fox X-men Universe” is rumored to appear. New PRE VIS SHOT that were leaked show a battle between him and Wanda#Marvel # DrStrange2 #charlesxavier #professorx #WandaMaximoff #SPOILER pic.twitter.com/i2df8zGVzf – The Stack (@TheStackReports) September 26, 2021





To pursue the pair and snatch Chavez from the clutches of the Illuminati, the Scarlet Witch takes possession of the spirit of the Wanda of the universe where her prey is blocked. The Witch kills a few Illuminati and recovers Chavez, preparing to teleport to her children. As she nears her goal, Charles Xavier, telepathic he is, enters her mind and tries to dispel the Darkhold’s corruption that inhabits him. But the Scarlet Witch experiences her own disappointment when she arrives in front of her children, terrified by the rage of their “mother”. They want her to go away and free the spirit of their real mom.

Wanda, realizing that her children have never been in danger, and having turned them against her in her anger, breaks all ties with her host. In her grief, she reiterates a spell similar to the one that initiated the entire series. WandaVision (the Hex, the degenerative illusion of Westview), but on the scale of the whole multiverse, skinning it more than it already is at the end of Loki. Strange and Chavez return unharmed to their reality, but Sorcerer Supreme may have his work cut out for him for times to come.

“Perhaps we should have taken over the reins of TVA.”

Without too much detail, other characters will interfere with the plot. For example, the “original” Mordo from the first film (who wanted to end wizards, in the post-credits scene), who would die in a clash with the Scarlet Witch. There would also be other versions of Stephen Strange, such as an evil Sorcerer Supreme (What If …? gave us a glimpse of it) and a Strange zombie. Because yes, let’s remember that the project was heralded as the MCU’s most horrific movie.

What about the whole? It’s hard to believe that so many elements, like the Illuminati or Professor X, are axed in a movie Doctor Strange, although the MCU has gotten used to inflating its cast in solo movies. But seen the way Spider-Man: No Way Home could binge on the antagonists of the trilogy Spiderman and duology The Amazing Spider-Man, of the Sony-Venom universe and the previous interpreters of Spider-Man, we would not be at the first delirium of the genre.

Strange and Spider-Man battling over who will have the coolest multiverse

And more simply, we wonder where Doctor Strange fits into this whole story, who in this synopsis is only a character-function, at most. Nevertheless, the corruption of the Scarlet Witch is a tantalizing idea which would be in the right line of WandaVision, and which would offer an interesting antagonism, far from the eternal villains who only exist for the duration of their film, before dying and being immediately forgotten.

It’s a safe bet that the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be revealed as soon as Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released, and that it will have given a concrete overview of the possibilities of the multiverse, which Marvel Studios has been teasing since the announcement of Phase 4. In the end, we will have to wait until March 23, 2022 to find out how true this leak is. Strongly.