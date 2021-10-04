doctors warn against this practice which can lead to death

Fast and excessive consumption soft drink like Coca-Cola can cause severe problems up to death. We list here two cases of people who unfortunately paid the price, without knowing it.

Rare, but worrying cases

22 year old Chinese, torn by thirst, drank a 1.5 liter bottle of Coca-Cola in just 10 minutes. He was admitted to the emergency room shortly after. The man was then suffering from “sharp pain in the upper abdomen”, abdomen which had been very distended for four hours. After admission, his heart raced and jumped to 130 beats per minute. His respiratory rate is then high (32 cycles per minute then compared to an average of between 12 and 20 for a healthy adult). During an abdominal scan, doctors note the presence of gas in the portal vein (the portal vein is born at the union of the vein splenic with the vein superior mesenteric, behind the pancreas. It goes to the liver and divides into two terminal branches, right and left, that enter the liver).

Radiologists also note the presence of gas bubbles within the intestinal wall, this is called “wall pneumatosis”. Finally, the scanner shows a lack of vascularization of the liver (i.e. “hepatic ischemia”). Following these observations, the doctors tried to aspirate the contents of the stomach, and administer to the patient various treatments intended to protect his liver. Twelve hours later however, the young man suffers from a great elevation. liver enzymes (which reveal damage to the liver). Eventually his condition deteriorated, and he died eighteen hours after being admitted to the emergency room. The fact of having drunk a large quantity of Coca-Cola in such a short time caused, in this young Chinese, an accumulation of gas in the digestive tract. This led rapid increase in intestinal pressure, then to the presence of gas in the portal vein. The result would have been the same for another soft drink.





The young Chinese we are talking about here is not the only one to have undergone the same experience. Cases of acute gastric dilation are known in the field of medicine. These cases are classically observed in psychiatry, in eating disorders (in the context of bulimia for example). Mortality related to complications varies between 80% and 100%. Another case of the same type had been reported by our colleagues from World in 2016. It concerned an 11-year-old boy who, to break his Ramadan fast, had swallowed two servings of etliekmek, the local specialty, “a kind of thin pizza dough covered with delicious minced meat”, 300 g of ice cream, a large packet of crisps and raisins. He had then drunk a liter of soda in a very short time.

Portions of etliekmek.

He was admitted fourteen hours later to the hospital, with a very distended stomach, and a very poor vascularity. Doctors could see massive gastric distension, and unfortunately could not save the boy, who ended up dying after a 45 minute long resuscitation period. You will understand, although clinical cases of this kind are very rare, it is advisable not to abuse carbonated drinks, including Coca-Cola, in a very short time, at the risk that it may have very heavy repercussions on your body. What if you’ve always wondered what the connection is Santa Claus and Coca-Cola, we invite you to read our previous article on the subject.