Dominique Tapie, the soul mate and the bulwark of the businessman in the face of hardship

It was she, the wife of Bernard Tapie who died on Sunday, who opened the door to the police coming to search their private mansion on the rue des Saints-Pères as part of the Adidas arbitration. Dominique Tapie was the bulwark of the businessman, a shoulder as discreet as he was faithful. “It’s more complicated to be Dominique’s daughter than Bernard Tapie,” their daughter Sophie said of her. “Here is a sublime woman, loved by the whole world, devoted to everyone while being politically correct. has enormous strength and at least as much courage as my father. “

Dominique Tapie first had her future husband as boss before hitching up with him. In the early 1970s, this woman of Greek origin worked in the “supply, general administration” department of one of her companies.





Most of the couple’s real estate assets were registered in Dominique Tapie’s name

Bernard Tapie asks to meet her when he learns that she was fired for having refused the advances of her superior. Love at first sight will come later. Bernard Tapie, married and already father of two children, finally finds his soul mate. “If Bernard closely or remotely resembled the portrait you are used to doing, I would not share my life with him for forty-two years,” Dominique Tapie confided to the JDD in 2015.

