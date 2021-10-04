Elden Ring: An Open World More "unusual" than ever ?

He didn’t show up more at the Tokyo Game Show 2021, but Elden Ring was still treated to some new information. Yasuhiro Kitao, who is in charge of promotion, marketing and production at FromSoftware, took part in the game of questions and answers at the famous Japanese show. So, what do we learn from new? We give you the answer in this article.

Let’s face it, every new piece of news on Elden Ring is good news. Many players were hoping to see it during the Tokyo Game Show 2021, after a first and impressive gameplay sequence broadcast last June, during the Summer Game Fest. Unfortunately, no new images during the famous Japanese show, but Yasuhiro Kitao, in charge of promotion, marketing and production at FromSoftware, gave us some small – but valuable – information. The interview comes from the Famitsu media. As for the translation, we owe it to the site Dualshockers.

MAP FRAGMENTS

In addition to the various reminders on the structure of Elden Ring, Kitao especially lingered on the map of the game, described as “unusual” according to the other translations of the interview available online, obtained using automatic software. It’s no secret that Elden Ring will be the first soul son of Souls to enter the open world, which is unusual enough in itself. As a reminder, it will be possible to use a version to travel the world of Entre-Terre much faster. A steed that will also be useful in combat, as you can fight on its back. On your way, you may come across “standard” enemies but also bosses. But the big part of Elden Ring, it will be the “legacy dungeons”, which will take the famous tortuous level design of the studio.





“Kitao explained that Elden Ring does not have any instructions like ‘go to this dungeon next’” Then reports Dualshockers. “You are free to explore and go wherever you want. While sometimes you can be completely confused as to what to do next, so there are features that will help you in these times, such as maps ”. Yes, not one but several cards, because in Elden Ring, it will be possible to bring together several card fragments. Just like in our last preview, we still don’t know what these fragments will do or not do, or what real information they will bring. However, we know that players will start their adventure with a blank map. Eventually, it will even be possible to affix a personal marker visible on the horizon, follow a compass and a luminous trail on the ground to avoid losing. Welcome help.

NOT HARD TO BE HARD

On the one hand, in addition to a still difficulty of the game, Elden Ring will therefore have something to confuse the players with its “unusual” exploration (no points of interest on the program either). But on the other hand, FromSoftware will provide tools to help players.. “The game is not just hard to be hard” can we read at Dualshockers. “It was designed to make you feel a sense of accomplishment every time you manage to do or discover something”. So even though we will probably be lost at first glance in the Between-Earth, it will be possible to drop markers to find our way around. The same goes for the fights, which will keep Sekiro’s stealthy approach with the added possibility of summoning many allies. FromSoftware seems to be doing its best to provide an experience that is both demanding and more accessible than its previous, particularly difficult project. Hopefully Elden Ring manages to strike the right balance. See you on January 21, 2022.