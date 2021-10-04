Elden Ring: From Software reports on its development

Announced in 2019 at E3 and then dated two years later, Elden Ring has never been so close to its release. It is expected on January 21 and should not be late, according to one of the managers of FromSoftware.

In the middle of Tokyo Game Show, the Famitsu x Dengeki Autumn Game Day was held. The program was broadcast by Kadokawa Game during the days of October 2 and 3. During the second day, Yasuhiro Kitao of From Software (Promotion, Marketing and Production) appeared and answered a few questions regarding the studio’s upcoming production, Elden Ring. The interview was relayed on Famitsu and has been translated on Reddit. It covers exploration, mapping and advancing development in particular.

“An unusual card”

Asked about the different features of the game, he says this:

You can explore the open world smoothly and visit small to medium sized dungeons of different variety. At the end there is what we call the dungeons Legacy (or heritage in French) which are large castles as in the previous titles.

Yasuhiro Kitao specifies that the map presents “a very unusual structure” and that you can expect to see things that were not included in the old productions of FromSoftware. For example, there will be horses that allow players to cross large areas. They have great mobility, can do double jumps and are useful in combat since the player can wield the sword and the bow on them.





What about development?

During a year in which many AAAs are delayed (Horizon, God of War …), fears about a postponement of the release of Elden Ring were legitimate. However, Yasuhiro Kitao wants to be reassuring: he indicated that From Software is in the final stages of development and the studio is moving forward quietly.

Remember that Elden Ring is expected on PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4 and PlayStation 5 on January 21. It was dated during the Summer Games Festival, an event presented by Geoff Keighley that served as an introduction to the 2021 edition of E3.

Source: Famitsu