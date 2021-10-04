Elden Ring gives great news to his fans | Xbox one

After months of silence, Elden Ring finally gives the players his news. The latest title from Japanese studio FromSoftware would enter its final phase of development according to manager and promotion officer Yasuhiro Kitao, interviewed by Famitsu magazine. Absent from the Tokyo Game Show, Elden Ring is revealed a little more through this interview. The opportunity to learn more about this new license and its release.

Some finalizations before the official release

Yasuhiro Kitao therefore gave a short interview to the Japanese magazine Famitsu in which he was able to transmit some new information on Elden Ring, its development, but also its card and its universe. The FromSoftware teams have accustomed us to quality productions such as Dark Souls or Bloodborne in particular. The experience of the Japanese studio and the attention it pays to the production of its games can only be reassuring for hardcore action-RPG fans.

Elden Ring would therefore have reached its final development phase and the teams would work quietly on it to aim for a release at the beginning of the year 2022. Yasuhiro Kitao speaks of Elden Ring as “the culmination of FromSoftware’s expertise in terms of dark fantasy ”. Dark Souls fans, fond of challenges and difficulty, should not be disappointed with Elden Ring. Kitao said in particular that:





“We want players to have a sense of accomplishment and one of the ways to do that is to set the difficulty level high. So there is a sense of accomplishment in this game. There are systems in place to help you experience that rewarding feeling. For example, when there are a lot of enemies, you can summon a spirit to fight alongside you as a companion. “

Fast travel upsets the established order

FromSoftware will be implementing fast travel mechanics for the very first time. Its previous titles did not offer this type of mechanics, considered too arcade and too little immersive vis-à-vis the experience that Dark Souls want to offer for example.

Adding this feature leads us to believe that the in-game map will be relatively large and will occasionally require rapid movement. However, these will not be mandatory and the game experience will be customizable. Horses will also be present and they will have an important place in the game and in the movements of the player. Yasuhiro Kitao also confirmed to Famitsu that there are many dungeons in the vast open-world of Elden Ring, such as catacombs and auditoriums.

Finally, fans can be reassured about the experience that will be offered, since it is the author and creator of Games Of Thrones Georges RR Martin who imagined the universe and the lore of Elden Ring. Hidetaka Miyazaki took care of the writing, narration and dialogue.

In his short interview, Yasuhiro Kitao thanked FromSoftware fans for their patience since E3 2019 (Elden Ring’s announcement) and assured them that they were moving at a good pace to hope for a release on the 21st. January 2022 ,. Elden Ring is coming to Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.