Electric cars: the top 10 sales in France from January to September 2021

VIDEO // Definitely, we don’t change a winning team. Tesla’s Model 3 remains in the lead, ahead of the Renault Zoe and the Peugeot e-208, in an electric car market which is gaining market share.

1.26 million new passenger cars were sold in France between January and September 2021, according to data provided by the Automotive Platform (PFA) and AAA Data. And 106,931 100% electric cars were registered over the same period. The latter are again ahead of plug-in hybrids, which accumulate over the same period 101,793 registrations. These two engines posted market shares of 8.5% and 8.1% over the first 9 months of the year, while that of thermal engines continued to decline. The diesels show a market share of 21.9% (against 31% in the first 9 months of 2020) and the gasolines are at 41.4% against 49.1% a year earlier. Hybrids are continuing their momentum, with a market share dropping from 12.9 to 25.2% in one year, still over the same period.

Model 3 and Model Y

And the star of 100% electric is undoubtedly Tesla’s Model 3, which continues its race in the lead, despite a brake in July, due in particular to an organization of deliveries at the end of the quarter. Electricians generally took the hit in July, after the drop in the ecological bonus on July 1. But the entry-level of the Californian brand still benefits from the price reduction adopted at the start of the year, which allows its purchaser to recover this ecological bonus. And the acceleration of manufacturers in electrification is working in favor of these segments (rechargeable and full electric hybrids) which support the market.





In September alone, the Tesla Model 3 posted 2,833 registrations, compared to 2,382 for the Renault Zoe and 2,090 for the Peugeot e-208. The latter now occupies 15th place in registrations of new passenger cars, all engines combined over the first nine months of the year, ahead of the Renault Zoé which gains one place, occupying 19th place.

The ranking of the best-selling models, in September alone, presents a surprise: the fine performance of the Dacia Spring, which occupies 4th place in monthly sales with 2,089 units registered, and climbs into the top 10 of cumulative sales. over nine months. To follow also the Model Y of Tesla which pushes to the 10th place of the top 10 of the month of September, with 430 units sold for the moment.

If we take a closer look at the top 10 best-selling models over the first nine months, the top 3 continues to widen the gap with the chasers. We can note the release of the Mini Cooper, replaced by the Dacia Spring, the decline of one place by the Kona Hyundai and the Peugeot 2008, and the good performance of Volkswagen’s ID.3, which now occupies 7th place.

SALES OF NEW PRIVATE ELECTRIC CARS FROM JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER 2021