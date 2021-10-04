eleven corpses recovered off the Balearic Islands

11 bodies were recovered off the Spanish island of Cabrera and three people rescued, the prefecture said.

Eleven lifeless bodies were recovered Monday in the Mediterranean off the Balearic Islands, announced the prefecture of the Spanish archipelago where arrivals of migrants have jumped in recent months. The prefecture had initially mentioned “About 17” bodies located shortly after 2:00 p.m. GMT by a sailboat “West of the island of Cabrera” before communicating a “temporary report” of “Three people rescued and 11 bodies recovered”.

Authorities, who have given very few details yet, were unable to confirm that these bodies were those of migrants. But the number of arrivals of migrants, often from Algeria, on the archipelago or in the south-east of Spain, has jumped in recent months. Nearly 300 of them were thus rescued from Monday to Friday off the Balearic Islands.

While controls have been tightened in the Strait of Gibraltar, which separates Spain from Morocco, the migratory route of the “harragas”, the Arab nickname given to illegal migrants leaving from Algeria, has grown according to NGOs and authorities. It can do more than 200 km and is more dangerous this season, the sea being much less favorable than in summer.





Women and children

In mid-September, the bodies of eight migrants who left Algeria or Morocco, including that of a child and three women, were found by the Spanish authorities on beaches in the province of Almeria, in the south-east. of the peninsula. Last week, a pregnant Algerian woman and her five children were rescued off the south-eastern province of Alicante, further north. Several NGOs welcoming migrants on the eastern and southern coasts of Spain recently reported an increase in the proportion of women and minors.

For these migrants, Spain is only a step, their final goal usually being France. A total of 13,320 migrants arrived on the coasts of mainland Spain or the Balearic Islands between January and the end of September, i.e. 2,104 (19%) more than over the same period last year, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of ‘Interior. 13,118 others reached the Canary Islands, off the coast of Africa, more than double the 6,124 who arrived over the same period in 2020. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 2021 constitutes “The deadliest year on the migratory route to Spain” with at least 1,025 people dead in their attempt to reach mainland Spain, the Canaries or the Balearics.

The road to the Canaries, in the Atlantic Ocean, is particularly deadly. At least 785 people died trying to reach this archipelago from West Africa between January and August 2021, according to the IOM. The NGO Caminando Fronteras, which is based on the testimonies of migrants or their families, estimates that more than 2,000 people died or disappeared while trying to reach the Canaries in 2021.

