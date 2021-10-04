Elodie Fontan incendiary: wide neckline and visible bra on Philippe Lacheau’s arm

For a return, what a return! Elodie Fontan made a come back on red carpet Sunday October 3, 2021, after spending all summer away from the evenings people ; his last media appearance was in June during the Jumping in Paris. The young woman relaxed in the company of her lover Philippe Lacheau.

It is on the photocall of the collection presentation evening Messika by Kate Moss, which was held in the chic setting of the Ritz hotel in the 1st arrondissement of Paris, that we could see the actress. Elodie Fontan caused a sensation with a daring look composed of a burgundy pantsuit set, a jacket wide open on the chest, showing that she was wearing nothing underneath other than a black bra with thin straps . We had rarely seen the star of Clem, 34, also sexy on a red carpet!





At his side, we could therefore see his long-time lover – and father of his young son Raphaël – the actor and director Philippe Lacheau. The latter, on the other hand, was warmly dressed, all in black, a turtleneck sweater and a big coat on the shoulders. The popular box office king is actively preparing his return to theaters with the film titled Superhero in spite of himself in which his companion obviously has a role. The couple treated themselves to a romantic outing, without a baby, for a fashion event in the wake of Parisian fashion week.

Valérie Messika therefore joined forces with the legendary star of the catwalks Kate Moss to imagine a unique collection. The brand’s website says a little more about the process: “Together, they take up the challenge of creating an unprecedented collection reinventing creative and modern Haute Joaillerie, by combining the legendary style of the fashion icon and the diamond expertise of Valérie Messika. In London, in the secrets of Kate Moss’s jewelry box, Valérie Messika discovered Kate Moss’s passion for jewelry. An inveterate collector like her eclectic wardrobe, she multiplies styles, origins, eras.“