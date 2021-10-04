Elon Musk just (again) exploded a cryptocurrency by 1200%

When Elon takes the melon – Behind this atrocious title, a factual reality: while Elon – the Martians – Musk loves nothing more than “playing god” with the course of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, the influential billionaire this time bluntly foretold an event that has inevitably triggered reactions in the market crypto. No Dogecoin or Shiba Inu this time around, but a series of tokens directly taken from the last photo of her pup shared on Twitter. Welcome to Finance 2.0 …

Puppy in front! When everything becomes a pretext for cryptocurrency

This weekend, as part of a high-flying Twitter exchange around the color of the new Tesla, Elon Musk was challenged on a most important subject: his new little 4-legged companion, Floki, the Shiba Inu.

And if this rather banal information (the conversations around domestic animals only slightly exceeding those concerning the meteorology on Monday morning) is found in your favorite crypto duck, it is because you are not unaware that it There is a strange correlation between Elon Musk’s love of canines and the price of a certain subcategory of cryptocurrency.

Immediately, Elon Musk grabbed the baballa on the leap, promising sitting that photographs of said furball would follow quickly.

Thing promised, thing due, Elon Musk posted about an hour ago a photo of the beast – very cute we will agree – the matching of the legend “Floki Frunkpuppy », Perfectly untranslatable word game based on a cute nickname that only pet critter owners have the secret (you know exactly what I mean).

As we said just now, it is Elon Musk’s very particular sense of humor and trolling that have largely been at the origin of the unlikely increase in value of Dogecoin the last two years. And if the Doge had at least a form of legitimacy for him, by being one of the oldest crypto-assets of the marketcap, the billionaire has since regularly reoffended by cracking down on other new crypto-canine variations such as the Shiba Inu, or the Floki, named after its youngest, therefore. Differences in electronic currencies whose value gain and even interest can essentially be summed up in this simple booster effect brought by the whimsical golden boy.

Indeed, with his colossal audience and his 60 million followers, the self-proclaimed “DogeFather” has never hidden his satisfaction in managing to move (the polite way of saying “manipulate”) the crypto market of a simple well-placed tweet, an army of admirers rushing in the following minutes on the exchanges, taking care of sending the lucky winner of the moment “to the moon”, at least temporarily.

And again, it did not fail with the Floki Frunpuppy that you are likely to hear a lot about today.

Floky Army

At this point, it should be remembered that some are waiting for the slightest tweet from Elon Musk to – literally in the second – make multiple tokens in the hope of taking advantage of a moment of “hype”, to try to win the jackpot. Bots are even configured to perform this surveillance, adding an extra layer of dehumanization to the operation.

The maneuver is most often performed on the Binance Smart Chain, for reasons of simplicity and low costs.

Once the token has been created, all that remains is to possibly sparingly feed a pool of liquidity and wait, hoping that a mass of fanboys with approximate IQs do not arrive in search of “Elon’s new crypto nugget”.

In just a few minutes of research, here is already a good illustration with the FRUNK and its 1160% increase in 1 hour (with an impressive liquidity of $ 16,000). The token was created almost simultaneously with the tweet.

A quick tour of the Binance Smart Chain explorer is also edifying, given the proliferation of new tokens that have recently appeared, whose baptismal names follow the most classic patterns when it comes to this type of “shitcoins”, to lots of random keywords (“baby”, “hodl”, ‘Elon ”, etc.).

The morning batch of shitcoins

As a crypto enthusiast or investor, what to do in such a situation? JDC’s advice is simple:… absolutely nothing !

Indeed, just as the casino always wins, only the creators of these useless tokens will be able to earn money in these “pump and dump” type operations.

Risking your funds in this kind of evanescent cryptocurrency is like playing Russian roulette with an automatic pistol, an activity not recommended by any treating doctor a little concerned.

And if you really feel the urge to take the plunge into the intoxication of the crypto ecosystem, limit yourself to start with well-established currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum or Cardano, all on a reliable and secure platform like Binance by example.