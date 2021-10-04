Elsa Esnoult on a diet, she lost a lot of weight: “I felt too much …”

Back to school is often synonymous with big decisions or small changes. For Elsa Esnoult, this period of renewal was accompanied by a diet, as she admitted on the set of the show The Luxury Moment. “I lost 6 kilos, explained the 33-year-old actress on the channel Star Play TV. I felt a little too much … My image and me …! I keep retouching my photos. I have developed a lot of complexes. My skin is not flawless, I have pimples so I put filters, it smooths well!“





Elsa Esnoult does indeed have a hard time fixing her reflection without looking away from her beautiful blue eyes. She even wrote a title, In the miror, which sums up this difficulty. We would have thought that with time, success, the young heroine of the series The Mysteries of Love would learn to love each other. But her cracks have been inked in her from an early age. “I felt very, very bad about myself, and I think there are still scars, she remembered from Purepeople. I grew up with it, I never found myself extraordinary. At school, I felt like all the girls were better than me. I was in a school where the students had a lot more money than I did. We were not of the same social level. My parents have always made sure to use their means for our studies, for my sister and for me, so that we have the cards in hand and succeed in life.“