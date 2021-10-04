Emily Ratajkowski accuses Robin Thicke of sexual touching on set of “Blurred Lines” music video

Facts that go back to 2013, and that the top model tells in his book, “My Body”, which will be released next month.

Model Emily Ratajkowski accuses singer Robin Thicke of touching her chest without her consent during the filming of the clip Blurred Lines, released in 2013. Facts she details in her book My Body, which will be released next month, and a first extract of which has been published in the Sunday Times.

The top model, now 30, says she had no problem with being naked for the uncensored version of the clip. Until Robin Thicke “came back to the set a little drunk to shoot only with me,” she wrote.

“Suddenly, without warning, I felt the coolness and abnormality of the hands of a stranger grabbing my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively pulled away, turning to look at Robin Thicke,” continues Emily Ratajkowski.





“He smirked in a silly smirk and stumbled back, his eyes hidden behind his sunglasses,” she adds. “My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. The director’s voice broke when she said, ‘Are you okay?'”.

“Do not think about it”

The model specifies not to have spoken of this experience earlier publicly because she did not want to “think about it” and that she wanted to protect “the good working environment” that the director, Diane Martel, had wanted to set up on shooting with the other two models.

Asked about this by the Sunday Times, the director confirmed the words of Emily Ratajkowski. “I remember the moment he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I shouted in a very aggressive voice, ‘What the hell is that? Shooting is over! ‘she said. Diane Martel added that Robin Thicke then apologized, and that he would never have done that “if he been sober “.