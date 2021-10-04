Emily Ratajkowski sexually assaulted: she accuses Robin Thicke and describes a chilling scene

The Sunday Times published this Sunday, October 3, an excerpt from Emily Ratajkowski’s book, in which she accuses Robin Thicke of having sexually assaulted her. She tells a chilling scene there.

It’s a shock wave that has just lifted the world of music. On November 9, Emily Ratajkowski will publish a book, called My Body, in which she declares being sexually assaulted by singer Robin Thicke. According to information revealed by The Sunday Times, this Sunday, October 3, the facts would have taken place during the shooting of the clip of the song Blurred Lines. The media published a few excerpts from the book in their article and the testimony of the top model is chilling.

Emily Ratajkowski therefore relates what would have happened in 2013: “Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the freshness and strangeness of the hands of a stranger touching my bare breasts from behind”, she says in her book. The model, who recently became a mother, would then have moved away from her attacker and would have recognized Robin Thicke. “He gave a goofy smile and staggered back, eyes hidden behind his sunglasses.” A scene that even shocked the director of the clip, Diane Martel who confided in Sunday Times : “I remember the moment he grabbed her chest. A breast in each hand. He was standing behind her and they were both in profile. I yelled in my very aggressive voice, ‘What the hell the hell is that? What the fuck are you doing? The shooting is over ‘”!

“I didn’t react, at least not really”

From this incident, Emily Ratajkowski recalls her reaction to the events: “I held my head up and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling all the warmth of humiliation run through my body. I didn’t react, at least not really. Not like I would have. of”. Robin Thicke, meanwhile, would have “Shamefully apologized. Like he knew it was wrong but didn’t understand how it had made Emily feel. I don’t think he would have done this if he had been sober.”. For the time being, the principal concerned did not react to the accusations of the top model.

