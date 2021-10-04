Emmanuel Macron writes to readers of La Provence

In a letter addressed to readers of Provence, Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to “the man of Marseille”.

“The face of victory is gone. ” Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Bernard Tapie in a letter addressed to the readers of Provence, whose group was held by the businessman who died Sunday October 3.

For the President of the Republic, Olympique de Marseille fan, Bernard Tapie “Will forever be the one who, by dint of energy, commitment and talent, took OM to the roof of Europe”. During the presidency of Bernard Tapie, OM thus won the only Champions League won by a French club: “I will not forget that enchanted night of May 1993 when, a few minutes after Basile Boli’s goal, carried in triumph by a few men in white and blue, he brandished, with a smile on his lips, the cup with big ears so awaited by a whole city, by a whole people», Remembers Emmanuel Macron.





The Head of State greeted “a strength. A desire. A rage to win which seemed to say to all those he met: ‘Kid, anything is possible’ », he writes.

Recalling his attachment to the city of Marseille, Emmanuel Macron declared that Bernard Tapie “Will forever remain the man of Marseille” : “The management of OM, the elections, the resumption of this great newspaper, Provence : until the end he committed to the Marseillaises and the Marseillais“. And to conclude: “His breath will continue to inhabit the Phocaean City”.

