Ennahdha denounces the arrest of Abdellatif Aloui and Ameur Ayed

Following the arrest of the resigning deputy of the Al Karama Coalition, Abdellatif Aloui, and the host of the Zitouna TV channel, Ameur Ayed, the Ennahdha movement criticized the arrest of elected officials and media figures because of their opinions.

In a statement dated October 3, 2021, the Ennahdha movement expressed its refusal to bring civilians before military courts. The party considered that this violated the right to a fair trial and constitutional guarantees.

Resorting to military justice, according to the press release, is an attempt to circumvent the gains of democracy. ” This reflects a transgression of the law and confirms that theOpponents and competitors are targeted and persecuted, something that reminds Tunisians of the era of dictatorship, injustice and the withdrawal of all political gains and rights “, Says the same source.





Finally, the Ennahdha movement considered that the arrest of deputy Abdellatif Aloui would have the objective of obstructing the holding of the meeting of the office of the Assembly of People’s Representatives (ARP). This will study the attacks on the ARP and its legislative and supervisory role set by the Constitution.

