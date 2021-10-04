Epic Achievements are coming to the Epic Games Store – News

Next week, Epic Achievements will debut on the Epic Games store. Very soon, players will be able to accumulate experience by earning Achievements in certain games. The list of the first successful titles includes Rocket league, Hades, Pillars of Eternity or Humankind, but Epic Games promises that all developers will be able to activate “quickly and easily“Achievements thanks to the tools provided. The list of games including Epic Achievements should therefore grow considerably in the weeks and months to come.

Like the PlayStation Trophies, Epic Achievements are grouped into four categories (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum) with the understanding that Platinum Achievement is awarded after earning 1,000 experience points in a game. “Games with Epic Achievements have a new dedicated page where you can share and track your progress. This page shows all of the Epic Achievements available for the game, your progress, and the Epic Achievements you are about to unlock.“, can we read.





Note that the Epic Games Store games have already hosted “developers success“in the past, but the new Epic Achievement system is”more in line with success systems on other platforms“, we are told.