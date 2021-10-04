Europe on the stock market ends in the red, fears are mounting



STOCK MARKET EUROPE FINDS IN THE RED

by Laetitia Volga

PARIS (Reuters) – European stock markets ended lower on Monday and Wall Street was moving in the red amid multiple economic, political and monetary fears.

In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 0.61% to 6,477.66 points. The British Footsie lost 0.23% and the German Dax lost 0.79%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index fell by 0.96%, the FTSEurofirst 300 by 0.46% and the Stoxx 600 by 0.47%.

On Wall Street, major stock market indices were in the red at the time of the close in Europe, with the Nasdaq posting a loss of more than 2% as investors shied away from tech stocks in the face of rising Treasury yields during the session.

The appetite for risk in global markets remains undermined by several uncertainties, such as those in the United States on the debt ceiling, the adoption of budget plans, trade policy towards China of the Biden administration or even the tensions between Washington and Beijing around Taiwan.

The Evergrande case, the heavily indebted Chinese real estate giant, and its involvement in the Chinese economy also played against stocks on Monday.

Francois Savary, deputy managing director at Prime Partners, said markets are increasingly assessing a ‘stagflation’ scenario, characterized by lackluster growth and high inflation, a headwind for equities which have strung record highs in the rise.

“You can live with highly valued markets if you have the prospect of future economic growth. But if you think ‘stagflation’ is becoming a problem and the only option is policy tightening (…) c ‘is bad for stocks, ”he said.

VALUES IN EUROPE

In the wake of Wall Street, the European technology sector (-2.21%) was clearly neglected after having already fallen sharply last week against the backdrop of rising bond yields. In Paris, STMicroelectronics (-3.38%) finished last in the CAC 40.





Conversely, the energy compartment (+ 0.92%) was supported by the rise in oil prices following the OPEC + agreement to stick to a moderate increase in production. next month.

TechnipFMC gained 6.5%, the biggest gain of the Stoxx 600.

British supermarket chain Morrisons fell 3.74% after private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won the auction for its takeover by offering seven billion pounds (8.2 billion euros). euros).

On the rise, Ryanair took 3.00% taking advantage of information from the Sunday Telegraph on a possible reduction in the number of countries placed on the “red list” by the United Kingdom from 54 to nine.

CHANGES

The dollar is losing ground against a basket of international currencies (-0.26%) but remains close to the one-year peak reached last week.

Ricardo Evangelista, analyst at ActivTrades, believes that the greenback could move forward with “the growing expectation of a gradual reduction in interest rates by the Federal Reserve in November” and the decline in appetite for the risk, motivated by “investor anxiety over the Evergrande crisis and its potential for contagion to other markets, as well as global logistical problems and rising energy prices”.

The euro took the opportunity to advance to $ 1.1621.

RATE

Benchmark yields rose temporarily before stabilizing: the ten-year US yield reached 1.508% before falling back to 1.4755% and its German counterpart ended almost unchanged.

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos warned on Monday that some of the factors behind the recent spike in inflation, such as bottlenecks and rising energy prices, were having a “structural” impact and could lead to wage demands further fueling inflation.

OIL

The oil market is progressing sharply after OPEC and its allies decided to stick to their current agreement to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from November, despite pressure for a substantial increase in supply. [L8N2R04AD]

Brent is up 2.76% to $ 81.47 a barrel, the highest in three years, and US light crude has hit a high since November 2014 at over $ 78.

(Report Laetitia Volga, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)