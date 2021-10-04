European Medicines Agency approves use of booster dose of Pfizer vaccine for all over 18s

The European Agency is currently evaluating the data on Moderna’s vaccine before recommending whether or not to inject a booster dose.

Until now reserved for fragile people in France, the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 could soon concern all major Europeans. In a statement released Monday, October 4, a group of experts from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the use of a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people over 18 years of age.

Data studied by experts showed “an increase in antibody levels when a booster dose [du vaccin de Pfizer] is given approximately 6 months after the second dose to persons aged 18 to 55 years “, welcomes the European regulator. The EMA adds that it is studying similar data regarding whether to inject an additional dose of Moderna’s vaccine, and promises to release its verdict once the assessment is complete.





In its press release, the European Medicines Agency also approves the use of a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for people “to people with severely weakened immune systems”. This injection must be performed “at least 28 days” after the second dose, writes the EMA.