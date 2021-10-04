Europeans in search of a strategy to stand up to China

DECRYPTION – Emmanuel Macron wants to take advantage of the Afghan crisis and that of the Aukus to obtain clarifications from the United States on their commitments to Europeans.

Less than two months before the kick-off of the French presidency of the EU which will begin on 1er January 2022, Emmanuel Macron is playing big. He will be at the center of the game this Tuesday, in Slovenia, during the informal dinner of the Twenty-Seven, before an EU-Balkans summit scheduled for Wednesday.

This is the first time that Europeans have reunited since the hasty withdrawal of the Americans from Afghanistan and the surprise announcement of the Aukus, that alliance between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia that led to the cancellation of the French contract for the supply of submarines to Canberra and a frank explanation between the French president and Joe Biden. In his letter to the Twenty-Seven, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, invites the leaders to “a strategic discussion on the role of the Union on the international scene“While expressing the wish that Europe”become more assertive and efficient“. Saturday, during a speech on the occasion of the presentation of the Charlemagne Prize to Romanian President Klaus