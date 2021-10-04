everything you need to know about the Apple operating system in our cars

Tech giants are invading our cars and Apple is no exception to the rule with CarPlay, an operating system that acts in a way like the extension of an iPhone within your vehicle. But what can you really do with Apple CarPlay? How should you configure your iPhone with your car? We will take stock of this matter.

Apple CarPlay, you may have heard of it before if you are considering buying a new car, or at least recent enough to be compatible with this operating system. Today a good part in-car infotainment systems may seem outdated compared to what we find on our phones. GPS with imprecise cartography, dated graphics, complicated ergonomics… There is no lack of qualifying words to describe on-board infotainment systems, even if some do better than others.

While some manufacturers have finally understood that it is important to offer a clear and transparent infotainment system to their customers, most are teaming up with tech giants and entrusting them directly with the development of these technologies. This is the case for Volvo, for example, which, for its new models, offers an operating system designed with Google: Android Automotive, a system that does not require any connection with a smartphone. If this type of technology does not yet exist with Apple, it cannot be ruled out that it will one day.

Right now, iPhone users are using Apple CarPlay even more in their cars, so we’re going to go over what Apple CarPlay is and what you can do with it.

What is Apple CarPlay for?

Apple CarPlay is a version of Apple’s iOS mobile operating system designed to integrate into car dashboards. It allows smartphones and tablets running the iOS system to interact directly with the vehicle’s infotainment system equipped with a touch screen (or even a screen at all), in order to deport the controls from your iPhone to the dashboard.

For the record, this system was presented at the WWDC (Apple Worldwide Developers Conference) in June 2013: Apple changed the name of iOS in the Car at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 3, 2014, for CarPlay. This is also the opportunity for the company to announce the porting of CarPlay on certain models of major brands. Today, virtually all new cars are compatible with Apple CarPlay.

This allows you to take advantage of your iPhone’s applications dedicated to driving, such as GPS navigation on Waze or Google Maps for example, directly from the screen of your car. You can also read multiple multimedia content, your SMS, make calls, and even search the Internet. Like the iOS system, functions can be added by applications, and the manufacturers themselves sometimes offer their own applications within the Apple interface.

What are the advantages with Apple CarPlay?

As with Android Auto, the main advantage of Apple CarPlay is to have an interface similar to that of its iPhone. This allows us to rediscover an ergonomics which is familiar to us, far from certain catastrophic on-board systems. With Apple CarPlay, you can have access to several essential applications in the car, including Waze of course, the on-board navigation system based on the principle of participatory production.





The benefits of using Apple CarPlay aren’t just limited to navigation. To reply to an SMS or a message received on WhatsApp without taking your iPhone in hand, it is also practical, since it is possible to have the message dictated and to reply to it using Siri. Always thanks to Siri, or with your fingertips, it is also possible to listen to your favorite playlist, or, via the Apple Maps app, ask Siri to send your estimated time of arrival to the people you want to keep informed.

Which cars are compatible with Apple CarPlay?

In general, except for some specific models, when a car is compatible with Android Auto, it is also compatible with Apple CarPlay. Today there are more than 600 models compatible with Apple CarPlay, 600 models that we are obviously not going to list you here. But the official Apple CarPlay website allows you to test the compatibility of your car with Apple’s in-car operating system. Certain systems fitted as accessories (Pioneer, Sony, JVC, etc.) may also be compatible with CarPlay.

How to configure Apple CarPlay in your car?

Do you have one of the 600 models compatible with Apple CarPlay and do you have a relatively recent iPhone? Now is the time to move on to configuration. For once, nothing could be simpler, you just need to make sure Siri is activated first. Then there are ways to connect:

If your car supports CarPlay via USB cable, connect your iPhone to your vehicle’s USB port. The USB port may have a label with a CarPlay icon or a smartphone icon:

If your car supports CarPlay wirelessly, press and hold the voice control button on your steering wheel. Make sure that the wireless or Bluetooth mode is activated in your infotainment system. Next, on your iPhone, go to Settings> General> CarPlay, tap Available Cars, then select your car.

How do I activate Siri on Apple CarPlay?

Again, this will depend on your car. If it is equipped with a directly integrated voice command, just press and hold the voice control button on the steering wheel. All you have to do is ask Siri your question. If there is no directly integrated voice command, you will need to press and hold the CarPlay dashboard or the CarPlay home button on your touchscreen to activate Siri.

Siri can also give you suggestions in CarPlay, so it can show you what you can do now, like get to your next meeting. Also, if you have HomeKit compatible accessories, like a garage door opener, you can ask Siri to open the garage door when you approach your house.

Which iPhones are Apple CarPlay compatible?

All iPhones are compatible with Apple CarPlay from iPhone 5.

Which applications are compatible with Apple CarPlay?

As with Android Auto, a large number of applications are available with Apple CarPlay. Obviously, when you are in the car, some are more useful than others, and we have grouped you together the most useful applications by category.

