Exclusive Covid-19: in California, vaccination is now mandatory for children 12 to 17 years old

State of California becomes first U.S. state to make vaccination mandatory for schoolchildren ages 12 to 17

Those who feared that their children would one day be forced to be vaccinated against Covid must be worried. Because, this threat is now being carried out in the United States, more precisely in the State of California. This is the news that has just reached us.

Indeed, according to the channel CBS News which relays the information, California has become the first American state to make compulsory for children aged 12 to 17. The source adds that the vaccine obligation will, however, not be in force before January. The final decision is now in the hands of the FDA (Food and Drug Administration).





On his Twitter account, California Governor Gavin Newson defends his decision by brandishing the child protection argument. “California is going to require compulsory vaccination for our children to go to school. It will be in effect once approved by the FDA. Our schools also need vaccines for measles, mumps and many others. Why? because vaccines work. It’s about keeping children safe and sound, ”he wrote.