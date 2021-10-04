Fabio Quartararo, the title is getting closer

Even if he had to leave the victory to Marc Marquez in the Grand Prix of the Americas, the Frenchman performed a superb operation in the World Championship ahead of Francesco Bagnaia.

Austin is definitely Marc Marquez’s garden. In the hard on the physical level with a right arm which always makes him suffer, the Spaniard has shown that he should not be completely buried, however. The six-time world champion in the premier class will no doubt have a lot of trouble now adding a seventh world crown. But in some races, Marquez will remain formidable. Especially in Texas, on a Grand Prix of the Americas where he was beaten only once in eight participations. An impressive series. Especially since this Sunday, despite his third place in qualifying, nobody expected to see him hold the entire length of the grand prix. To ultimately win hands down.

Indeed, from the start, the Spaniard sprang from his location and propelled his Honda in the lead, in front of a Fabio Quartararo who closed the door with authority in front of Francesco Bagnaia. The two men, fighting for the world title, were not going to stay long wheel to wheel, however, because Alex Rins came to interfere with the forefront with his Suzuki. A superb operation for the Frenchman who saw the Spaniard serve as a buffer and allow him to escape. An ideal position, especially since many imagined Marquez weakening over the laps. But it was not. Riding his Honda, the Spaniard took off with more than four seconds in advance and left Quartararo no hope to come back to challenge him for victory, the 58e of his MotoGP career.





Perhaps it is even better than a victory. Fabio Quartararo

A success that the Niçois did not even think of challenging him, too happy to be ahead of his rival. Even if he took advantage of the solidarity between the Ducatis to overtake Jack Miller and Jorge Martin to save his place on the podium, which did not seem to him guaranteed at all ten laps from the end. An Italian team who had nevertheless assured that there would be no special instructions, which was particularly remarkable this Sunday. “Maybe it’s even better than a victory», Confided Quartararo. “Physically, it was very difficult. But I felt great and I’m increasing my lead in the Championship, so it was a very good race for me this Sunday.“. With now 52 points ahead of Bagnaia, the leader at Yamaha knows he can fold the case in Misano on October 24. And thus become the first French world champion in MotoGP.

