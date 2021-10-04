Fabrice Luchini reveals the improbable story behind his false first name chosen very young …

He was not always the man of cinema and theater that we know. He was not even always called Fabrice Luchini, to tell the truth, since it is a false identity dating from the early years of the actor. He, who was born in the 9th arrondissement of Paris, who did his schooling in rue de Clignancourt, ended up finding a job in a large hairdressing salon in the capital, located avenue Matignon, when he was only 14 years old. . It was his mom who came across an ad in France Evening, and the experience changed him completely … him, or at least the first name his parents gave him.

He thinks my first name, Robert, is too popular

“We were ninety employees, he tells the newspaper The world. The boss imposes long hair on me and I invent a vocation for myself. To be accepted, I say that I am passionate about hairdressing. He finds that my first name, Robert, is too popular, he suggests Jean-Octave, Jean-Hughes and Fabrice. I chose Fabrice, a first name that I adopted very easily. I find myself surrounded by homosexuals and sublime women. Thanks to tips, I manage to buy myself a pair of Weston moccasins, I discover another world.“





Professionally, too, Fabrice Luchini had some funny experiences in this salon. He saw Marlène Jobert coming to have waxed, he was doing Joe Dassin’s neck, saw Johnny Hallyday and Sylvie Vartan. Hair expert aged 14 to 18, the actor met Paul Bensimon, who introduced him to Philippe Labro, then producer Pierre Cottrell, who spoke about him to director Eric Rohmer. The fate was sealed. He played for one, in 1969 in Everything can happen, then for the other, in 1970 in Claire’s Knee. The rest of her career, of course, we all know her. And to think that he was a hair’s breadth away from missing out …

