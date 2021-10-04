Facebook favors “profit over safety”, accuses the whistleblower, who is revealed

The whistleblower behind the leak of internal Facebook documents that alarmed the public and American elected officials showed her face for the first time on Sunday.

Former product engineer at Facebook, Frances Haugen accused the group of “(choosing) profit over safety” of its users, in an interview broadcast by CBS.

This thirty-something must be heard Tuesday by the Committee on Commerce of the US Senate. On Sunday, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, member of the committee, paid tribute to the courage of the whistleblower.

Before leaving the company in May, Frances Haugen had taken with her many documents from internal research at the company and entrusted in particular to the Wall Street Journal.

In an article published in mid-September, the daily revealed, based on this information, that the company had been researching its social network Instagram for three years to determine the effects on adolescents.

In particular, studies have shown that 32% of teenage girls felt that using Instagram had given them a more negative body image when they were already unhappy with it.

Earlier Sunday, group vice-president Nick Clegg gave an interview to CNN and tried to limit the possible damage that the interview with the whistleblower would cause.

– “Conflicts of interest” –

“Our research or that of anyone else just does not support the fact that Instagram is bad or toxic for all teens,” the former British Deputy Prime Minister said on Sunday.

“I don’t find it surprising, intuitively, that if you don’t already feel good about yourself, going on social media can make you feel a little less good,” added Nick Clegg.

Under pressure, the Californian company announced that it was suspending the development of a version of Instagram for children under 13, but it did not give up.





Frances Haugen joined Facebook in 2019 and was assigned, at her request, to the Civic Integrity department, which was interested in the risks that certain users or certain content could pose for the good conduct of elections.

Before the US presidential election in November 2020, Facebook changed its algorithms to reduce the spread of false information.

But according to the whistleblower, “as soon as the election was over,” the group reconfigured them as before, “to prioritize growth over safety,” she said in his interview on the program “60 Minutes”, on CBS.

“There were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public, and what was good for Facebook,” insisted Frances Haugen, and the group, “one occasion after another, chose to put their interests first, ie make more money “.

“I saw a lot of social media, and the situation at Facebook was noticeably worse than anything I had seen before,” said the engineer, who visited the dating site Hinge, but also Yelp ( evaluation of businesses by Internet users) or Pinterest.

For Frances Haugen, it was following the return to old algorithms that many Facebook users used the platform to mobilize for the events of January 6, which led to the intrusion on the Capitol.

Responsibility for “the insurgency” at the seat of Congress “lies with those who inflicted the violence and those who encouraged it, including President (Donald) Trump,” Nick Clegg retorted.

The vice-president of the platform judged “too easy to seek a technological explanation for the political polarization in the United States”.

He admitted, however, that Facebook should try to “understand how (it) contributes to negative and extreme content, hate speech and disinformation.”

“No one at Facebook is malicious,” said the whistleblower. “But the interests are not aligned.”

For her, Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook, has never sought to make Facebook a hate platform, “but he allowed choices to be made”, promoting the dissemination of hateful content.

“Facebook’s actions clearly show that it will not reform on its own,” Senator Blumenthal responded in a statement. “We need to consider stricter regulation.”