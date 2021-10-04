Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Whatsapp are victims of a

You can no longer connect to the Social Networks of Réunion la 1ère. The Facebook group faces a global outage affecting all of its services

Meeting the 1st

updated on October 4, 2021 at 8:09 p.m.



It is a large-scale global blackout that is affecting social networks tonight. All the services of the Facebook group are down (this is the term used when the sites are no longer accessible). So it affects Facebook, but not only. The group’s other social network, Instagram, but also instant messengers Messenger and Whatsapp are affected, whether you are on your computer, smartphone or tablet.

Big global blackout of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – François Beaudonnet (@beaudonnet) October 4, 2021

We cannot continue to share our publications with you on social networks at this time, but our site la1ere.re is working well.



