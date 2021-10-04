Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Whatsapp are victims of a

More

    You can no longer connect to the Social Networks of Réunion la 1ère. The Facebook group faces a global outage affecting all of its services

    It is a large-scale global blackout that is affecting social networks tonight. All the services of the Facebook group are down (this is the term used when the sites are no longer accessible). So it affects Facebook, but not only. The group’s other social network, Instagram, but also instant messengers Messenger and Whatsapp are affected, whether you are on your computer, smartphone or tablet.

    We cannot continue to share our publications with you on social networks at this time, but our site la1ere.re is working well.



