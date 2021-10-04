Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger down in several countries, including the United States and France

A global failure. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, the two social networks and the two messaging services of the Californian giant, suffered a massive outage on Monday, October 4, potentially affecting tens of millions of users around the world, according to specialized monitoring sites platforms. The Down Detector site notably shows blackouts in densely populated areas such as Washington or Paris.

“This site is inaccessible”, “could not find server address”Facebook told many users at around 6 p.m. on Monday. The blackout appeared to have lasted for about an hour. “We are aware that some people are having difficulty accessing our applications and products. We are working on a return to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience.”, tweeted Andy Stone, a spokesperson for the group.





The platform with nearly 3 billion monthly users is going through one of the worst crises on its reputation in two weeks, because of revelations from a whistleblower. Former product manager engineer at Facebook, Frances Haugen leaked many internal documents, especially at Wall Street Journal, and accused the group of “[choisir] profit rather than security “ of its users, in an interview broadcast by CBS on Sunday.