Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger hit by major global blackout

The Facebook group’s networks are currently in the throes of a major outage, affecting many users. None of its services are accessible.

The social networks of the Facebook group, Instagram and Whatsapp are currently experiencing an outage.

According to the DownDetector site, French users have reported an inability to access these social networks since around 5 p.m. KST. It is therefore impossible to send or receive messages, or to update the news feed of these platforms. The problem is not limited to France. Several countries, to start by the United States, are concerned.

Numerous messages on social networks

On Twitter, the hashtags #InstagramDown #FacebookDown and #WhatsApp have already been shared tens of thousands of times.

This is not the first time that the group’s networks have suffered a common failure: the last dates back to March 2021. Instagram had suffered a similar outage a few weeks ago, which was resolved in a few hours.

For now, the company has not yet communicated precisely on the nature of the failure. On Twitter, one of the group's communications officers, Andy Stone, posted a message shortly after 6 p.m.





“We are aware that some people are having difficulty accessing our applications and products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience,” he said.

According to several specialists, the failure is linked to a DNS (Domain Name System) problem, an essential service for a domain name – for example Facebook.com – to be able to actually refer to the address of the requested site.

Specifically, the problem appears to be related to the disappearance of the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) routing system from Facebook’s servers. This is a protocol designed so that data can pass through the Internet by optimal paths when an Internet user tries to connect to a platform.