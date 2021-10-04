Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger start working again, after hours-long global outage

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger started working again on Tuesday, October 5, after more than six hours of outage, an unprecedented incident for the Californian group. The Downdetector site, which tracks digital service outages, identified that of the social media giant as “the most important he has ever seen”.

Thousands of users of Facebook, Instagram – its photo-sharing app – and WhatsApp – its messaging app – no longer had access to their services shortly before 6 p.m. Downdetector says it has received more than 50,000 incident reports from users unable to log into various applications, as well as Facebook Messenger.





Facebook, the platform with nearly 3 billion monthly users, is going through one of the worst crises on its reputation in two weeks, because of whistleblower revelations. Former engineer, product manager within the company, Frances Haugen leaked many internal documents, especially at Wall Street Journal, and accused the group of “[choisir] profit rather than security “ of its users, in an interview broadcast by CBS on Sunday.