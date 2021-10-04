More

    Facebook shares tumble after whistleblower accusations

    Facebook shares fell to the lowest level on Monday after a whistleblower accused the company of “putting profit before security,” Bloomberg reports.

    According to the news site, “Facebook shares fell 4.5% in New York City, to $ 327.66, their lowest level since June 21.”

    At the origin of the scandal, Frances Haugen, a former employee of Facebook. Before leaving the company in May, she had taken away many documents from internal company research. Then she gave them to the Wall Street Journal.

    In an article published in mid-September, the daily revealed, based on this information, that the company had been researching its social network Instagram for three years to determine the effects on adolescents.

    On the set of the show “60 minutes”, this Sunday evening, the former employee repeated it: “There was a conflict of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. Facebook has repeatedly chosen to optimize for its own interests, such as making more money.”

    This thirty-something must be heard Tuesday by the Committee on Commerce of the US Senate. On Sunday, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, member of the committee, paid tribute to the courage of the whistleblower.


