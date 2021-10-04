Fancy a luxury television? This LG 8K TV is sold for € 15,000 less than usual

Romain Ribout –

04 October 2021

[Le Deal du Jour] Yes, you read that right ! The LG Signature 88ZX9 OLED TV is currently 15,000 euros cheaper than usual. However, this size reduction does not make this 8K television within the reach of everyone, since it is sold at 29,999 euros in normal times.

LG is the manufacturer that offers the best OLED TVs on the market. Its expertise in infinite contrast screens is well established today. This allows the South Korean brand to charge quite high prices, even sometimes stratospheric. This is the case of the LG Signature 88ZX9 8K OLED TV usually sold at 29,999 euros, which is more intended for those who receive several minimum wage per month. If you are in this category, you will be delighted to learn that the TV now drops to 14,999 euros after an immediate 50% discount at Boulanger. For the others, we’ll meet in a good ten years or so, when 8K will be really (much) more accessible. In the meantime, you can take a look at our pick of the best 4K UHD TVs in 2021.

To better understand the offer

What can I expect from LG Signature 88ZX9 OLED TV?

Absolutely everything, and fortunately for the price the television is sold for. The 88-inch panel is OLED – to benefit from the best contrasts – and offers a finely detailed image thanks to the 8K definition. Its powerful integrated processor can even upscaler 4K content in 7,680 x 4,320 pixels. The refresh rate goes up to 100 Hz. There is also compatibility with many standards, such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision, for video, or even Dolby Atmos, for sound.





In terms of connectivity, HDMI 2.1 ports are offered, to ensure full compatibility with next-gen consoles allowing 4K @ 120fps, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). Conditions for a quality image, fluid and without jerks. LG’s TV is even compatible with Nvidia G-Sync technology. There are also 3 USB ports, 1 optical port, 1 headphone jack, 1 antenna input, 1 satellite input and 1 Ethernet port.

The LG Signature 88ZX9 OLED TV comes with webOS, an easy-to-use interface that gives access to many possibilities, from compatibility with Google and Amazon assistants to AirPlay 2 – to stream content from an iPhone or an iPad. There are tons of apps to download, whether it’s games or popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney +, or Prime Video.

The enormous 222 cm TV has the particularity of being delivered with a cabinet incorporating a powerful 80 W sound bar, with a subwoofer included.

