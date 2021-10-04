Fauve Hautot already annoyed by Tayc? These images on Instagram say it all

On September 17, Dance with the stars signed his big comeback on TF1. Once again, the production has put the small dishes in the big ones to satisfy its viewers at all levels. Each week, an audience of stars gives their all to go as far as possible in the competition. Like Tayc, who also has the inevitable Fauve Hautot as his partner. Unsurprisingly, the duo make sparks for every bounty.

The public and the jury are always very impressed with their prowess. And they haven’t finished wowing us. Thanks to her, the interpreter of Palavra flourishes and improves day by day. So much so that their complicity also unleashes passions. Be careful, there is no ambiguity! For her part, the pretty redhead spins the perfect love for 7 years with her man named Jules Renault.





“It’s cuddly. She doesn’t hesitate to tell me to come closer, to touch her … But it’s professional, it’s quiet, we are adults”, said Tayc for TV-Leisure. But also : “She really liked that I was not ashamed to look her in the eye to create something. It’s super fluid between us.” On a daily basis, the artist is also very active on Instagram. Thus, he shares countless images of his rehearsals with Fauve Hautot. This Sunday, October 3, the singer certainly dumbfounded his followers with his new posts. Via his story, Tayc is still immortalized with the beautiful dancer. And between them, it was obviously quite electric … And good child! Bickering for a while, Fauve Hautot and his dissipated pupil ended up calming down to resume their dance. Teasing as usual, Tayc however grabbed her waist before twirling her around. A moment which obviously amused the main concerned. And certainly their fans!

See also: DALS: The dark Anthony Colette confides in his new companion!

NB