Filming for first film in space begins on Tuesday with liftoff for the space station

Director Klim Chipenko and actress Yulia Peressild will have 12 days to shoot their film before returning to Earth.

The shooting of the first fiction film in orbit will be a “experienceWhich will enrich cinematographic and spatial knowledge, estimated Monday the Russian team to take part, on the eve of takeoff. “It’s an experience, summed up the director of the film, Klim Chipenko. I have no one to turn to for advice. I have no cameraman to ask how to film in the light of the window.“

Klim Chipenko, 38, and actress Yulia Peressild, 37, will take off from the Russian Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Tuesday for the International Space Station (ISS), where they will have 12 days to shoot their film before returning on the ground. The feature film, provisionally titled Vyzov (The challenge Where The call, in Russian), will feature a female doctor dispatched to space to save the life of an ailing cosmonaut.

This film mission in orbit was announced in September, a few months after NASA unveiled a film project with American actor Tom Cruise. The actress Youlia Peressild, who followed with the director a rigorous training to get used in particular to weightlessness, estimated Monday that the professions of actor and cosmonaut were “two opposite things“. “We’ll see if I manage to combine the twoShe added.

The shooting of the film will require meeting several technical challenges. Klim Chipenko will thus have to take care of the camera, sound and light alone, and deal with the relative smallness of the Russian segment of the ISS. “We will see what it is possible to shoot under these conditions“, Said the director, adding:”Some things will succeed, some will not“. Three professional cosmonauts stationed on the ISS will also star in the film. “The scenario changes all the time and I relearn my lines, it’s really hardMission commander Anton Chkaplerov joked Monday.

For him, this trip will also be a test to assess the possibility of sending non-professionals to space in the future in the event of a medical emergency, for example. The actress and director were trained in four months, and “we may be able to further shorten the training of a specialist to send him into space», According to Anton Chkaplerov.