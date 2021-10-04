Finances: the State to the rescue of the city of Pointe-à-Pitre

A breath of fresh air for the city of Pointe-à-Pitre: this week the municipality signed a COROM contract with the State. In this context, it will be supported financially, but also technically and in terms of human resources, to return to a healthy financial situation.

A CORM was signed on Thursday, September 30, 2021, between the Prefect of Guadeloupe, Alexandre Rochatte, the Regional Director of Public Finances (DRFIP) represented by his deputy Stéphane Hamon and the mayor of the city of Pointe-à-Pitre, Harry Durimel. COROM for Reciprocal commitment contract prior to the Overseas Recovery Contract. This is a support system put in place by the State.

A boon for the municipality of Pointe-à-Pitre, whose finances have been in the red for a long time and, therefore, prevented from carrying out projects, for the benefit of its citizens.

A plural support

Thus, the economic capital city of Guadeloupe will benefit from the support of the State, for three years, technically, humanly and financially speaking. The objective is to return to a healthy budget and to reduce the debts of the municipality, towards its suppliers.

The town hall, which has voluntarily subscribed to this COROM, in return undertakes to put in place measures to return to better financial health.

As part of the finance law for 2021, Parliament voted to open an envelope of 30 million euros to finance these contracts.

This national mechanism reflects the State’s desire to support overseas communities in their effort to achieve financial recovery, at the end of a selective national process, launched at the end of 2020, based on a study of the situation. financing of eligible communities, carried out by State services at the Ministry of Overseas Territories, the Ministry of Territorial Cohesion and Relations with Local Authorities and the Ministry in charge of Public Accounts, and locally, by the prefecture , the regional public finance department and the French development agency. Prefecture of Guadeloupe

Three areas of support

The reciprocal commitment contract revolves around three main areas:

Human resources: Pointe-à-Pitre will benefit, from Monday October 4, 2021, from technical assistance, made available by the French Development Agency and which will be completed soon;

Identification and promotion of the municipality’s assets: it already has heritage elements and will be supported in discussions with the partners involved;

The inclusion of the municipality in a virtuous budget management process and the establishment of a Multi-Year Investment Program.

At the same time, the State undertakes to pay, as soon as the said contract is signed, a first tranche of the exceptional subsidy, in the amount of € 840,000 (with an additional € 294,000, before December 31, 2021); this envelope corresponds to the exceptional subsidy provided for under the COROM mechanism and exclusively devoted to the repayment of its supplier debt to SMEs.





It remains to define joint orientations, resulting from the diagnosis of technical assistance and the new recovery plan of the Regional Chamber of Accounts.