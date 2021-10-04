first big tension between Sampaoli and a summer recruit?

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

The defeat (0-2) on the lawn of Lille, this Sunday evening, confirmed the halt in the dynamics of OM. The Olympians have not won for four matches in all competitions, and inevitably the tensions hitherto forgotten by the results appear in broad daylight. The Team testifies this morning in particular to the nervousness which won over Gerson, the Brazilian midfielder who came out on time against the Mastiffs.

Gerson did not hide his anger at his exit

Always so disappointing since his arrival, the one who was the most expensive recruit of the summer at OM has given way to Amine Harit in a strong dissatisfaction. “With a black gaze on his sidelines, the Brazilian left the lawn of the Pierre-Mauroy stadium to the opposite but he went around the whole field to come and say the evil he thought of this decision to Jorge Sampaoli before let out his anger on seats, ”says the Team.

The daily notes that this nervous breakdown of Gerson is the first sign of “distrust of his coach” during the match, while some “signs of annoyance” have already appeared in training. The Argentine technician therefore has a first thorny case to deal with in his locker room.



