First prices in Europe for the future Intel 12600K, 12700K and 12900K: 324, 641 and 846 euros …

The future Intel Core i5-12600K, Core i7-12700K and Core i9-12900K processors have just been listed in a Dutch store, a month before their launch. We are therefore entitled to the prices of the latter, with VAT included, 21% in this country. And as much to say it right away, the prices seem high. Thus, for the 12600K chip in 6 Cores P and 4 Cores E, we would be 324 euros, for the 12700K in 8 Cores P and 4 Cores E we would be 641 euros and finally for the 12900K in 8 Cores P and 8 Cores E, the price would be 846 euros.

Well, between us, we hope that the prices will be lower, because 824 euros is expensive, very expensive for the 12900K. Afterwards, you have to wait for the tests to get a real idea of ​​the performance. Also keep in mind that the F versions, without IGP Xe, will be cheaper by 15-30 euros.









Here are now, as a reminder, the expected specifications of the three K models, but also of the three KF models without iGPU:

The 12600K and therefore the 12600KF will therefore be in 6C + 4c, so 6 Golden Cove cores with HT and 4 Gracemont cores, therefore 16 Threads in total. The processor will embed 20 MB of L3 cache memory and for the speeds, the 6C will run from 4.5 to 4.9 GHz and the 4c ​​from 3.4 to 3.6 GHz.

For the 12700K and 12700KF we will have 8C + 4c, so 8 Golden Cove cores with HT and 4 Gracemont cores, so 20 Threads in total. The processor will embed 25 MB of L3 cache memory and for speeds, the 8Cs will run at 4.7 5.0 GHz and the 4c ​​at 3.6 3.8 GHz.

Finally the Core i9-12900K and 12900KF, will offer 8C and 8c, so 8 Golden Cove cores with HT and 8 Gracemont cores, so 24 Threads in total. The processor will embed 30 MB of L3 cache memory and for the speeds, the 8C will run from 5.0 to 5.3 GHz and the 8c from 3.7 to 3.9 GHz.