first revelations about the legacy of the one who, in reality, was far from being ruined …

After a very long fight against a double cancer, Bernard Tapie died this Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the age of 78 years. In December 2020, the businessman had signed an appearance rather noticed in the famous portrait of the week of the show “Sept à Huit” on TF1. The opportunity for him to engage in his daily life marked by the fight against disease and to be more positive than ever despite everything. Something to amaze viewers but also journalist Audrey Crespo-Mara who commented on his visit: “He is stunning. He has superhuman energy. The whole team was stunned by his will to fight. It’s a real lesson. of life “she had declared.

During his career, Bernard Tapie, who is one of the most famous businessmen in France, has managed to accumulate a huge fortune that is difficult to estimate. In 2020, the economic magazine Challenges had nevertheless ranked it among the 500 largest capitals in the country. While some said he was ruined, the former OM boss would actually be well protected from want.





Despite his condemnation to repay 404 million euros to Crédit Lyonnais, it is for example that he benefited from the dividends of judicious investments in the bank, that he had bought the organic food brand La Vie Claire a few years ago but also that he owns a private mansion in Paris, a house in Combs-la-Ville and a villa in Saint-Tropez.

Bernard Tapie wanted to protect his four children Stéphane, Nathalie, Laurent and Sophie and had confided on the subject before his death. Asked in 2018, the businessman mentioned the war on the legacy of the Hallyday clan and explained that he did not want to reproduce the same pattern: “I love my kids so much that I would be unable to disinherit them, if it were possible in France. I designed my life only for them. As soon as I won three cents, it was for them. have always lived with my children“He declared. It remains to be seen whether his wife and four children will accept this estate or not, knowing that his creditors have already obtained the seizure of most of his real estate.

Eleanor de la Fontaine