Foot OL – 24 hours after the derby, Lyon accuses! – Olympique Lyonnais

Even if no one can dispute the decisions taken by François Letexier on Sunday evening during ASSE-OL, after the use of the VAR, Olympique Lyonnais believes that this proves that the club had been despoiled in previous matches.

Taking the risk of making a fool of themselves all the same, Jean-Michel Aulas’ club sets foot in the dish 24 hours after the draw conceded by Olympique Lyonnais against AS Saint-Etienne in Geoffroy-Guichard. On its official website, OL decided that the decisions taken on Sunday by the derby referee, using video assistance, were judicious and that it was therefore clear that during the matches against Lorient and PSG , the referees had done anything and probably deprived Lyon of valuable points in the Ligue 1 standings. In a very long plea, Olympique Lyonnais is rewriting history and absolutely wants to convince everyone that the VAR has openly disadvantaged l ‘OL recently.

Lyon does not take off after PSG-OL and OL-Lorient

These offside there I can not personally. The debilo-mechanical aspect of judging HJs down to the millimeter must be the most grotesque aspect of VAR.

When it’s obvious, okay, but the VAR shouldn’t come and “correct” goals for some “mistake” imperceptible to the naked eye. pic.twitter.com/nfj9cOQbPb

– Charly M. (@SeriousCharly) October 4, 2021

For this, the seven-time French Ligue 1 Champion has developed a very, very long argument. ” Mr. Letexier’s request to appeal to the VAR, Sunday evening, in the 74th minute of the derby between ASSE and OL, led to the expulsion of Anthony Lopes, guilty of a hand out of its surface which annihilated a Saint Etienne goal opportunity. The logical expulsion of the Lyon goalkeeper, intervening when the score was 1 goal to 0 in favor of Gones, revived AS Saint-Étienne in their match. In numerical superiority, ASSE was then awarded a penalty, still after checking the images thanks to the VAR, for an involuntary hand from Jason Denayer in the penalty area (90 + 4 ‘). An unintentional gesture by the Belgian international defender but a decision once again logical since his hand had indeed touched and deflected the trajectory of the ball. Two actions on which video assistance has therefore played its part, which has not always been the case in matches played by OL this season (…) Several decisions have therefore cost OL dearly since then. the start of the season. Against Lorient, OL could not do better than a draw on the numerical side, allowing two precious points to slip away. And in Paris, perhaps the team could have maintained their advantage without this penalty too generously granted to PSG. If the VAR worked well during the derby on Sunday evening, we can regret that this was not always the case. Why did certain disputed actions not lead to intervention by the VAR? And why such a lack of homogeneity in certain phases of the game, where different decisions are applied for similar actions? These are questions that video assistance should not raise “, Indicates Olympique Lyonnais, who is fixated on this subject. Following the next episode on Saturday October 16 at Groupama Stadium against AS Monaco.