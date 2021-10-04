Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar sinks day by day, the figures accuse

Neymar’s level of play worries Paris. In addition to not being as influential in the game of his team, the Brazilian has shown himself less and less decisive over the years.

But where has the real Neymar gone? Returned with extra pounds from vacation, the Brazilian star is struggling to regain optimal physical shape. He has had a series of disappointing performances since the start of the season. Already the worst of the trio he forms with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé against Manchester City last Tuesday (2-1), Neymar was ghostly during the defeat in Rennes on Sunday (0-2). Mauricio Pochettino even pulled it out a quarter of an hour from the end, a decision rare enough to be highlighted. In seven games since the start of the season, Neymar has scored just one small goal and delivered two assists. These figures are obviously well below its usual standards. RMC Sport has decided to analyze its statistics with PSG since its arrival in the summer of 2017 from FC Barcelona for 222 ME. The finding is alarming.





Neymar has been doing less well every year since 2017!

Neymar is regressing from year to year. The figures will not be contradicted. This season, number 10 scores a goal every… 592 minutes. It takes 12 shots to shake the nets. By comparison, it crashed every 97 minutes in 2017-2018, every 99 in 2018-2019, all 119 in 2019-2020, then every 144 in 2020-2021. A real free fall which is confirmed in other areas. RMC points to the same drop by including assists in the calculation. From decisive every 49 minutes for his first season under the colors of PSG, it has gone up to once every 98 minutes last season, and every 197 minutes since the start of this 2021-2022 fiscal year. Neymar also tries his luck much less, eliminates his opponents less. Nothing is going well. PSG can hope for a rise in power over the season to find it in at least correct standards on “the Neymar scale”.