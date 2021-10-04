More

    France 3 crushes “The Voice All Stars” of TF1 with Murders in Mulhouse

    The hearings of Saturday, October 2, 2021 for the programs broadcast in the first part of the evening.

    With more than a million viewers apart, France 3 had the best on TF1 Saturday night in prime time. The unreleased detective TV movie Murders in Mulhouse, with Mélanie Maudran and François-David Cardonnel, gathered 4,834,000 viewers on average (24.4% of PDA) according to Médiamétrie. Behind, the cross battles of “The Voice All Stars” fascinated 3,744,000 viewers on average (21.4% of PDA), a stable score compared to the previous week on TF1. On France 2, the number of “Big Heads” programmed in place of “The Artist” attracted only 1,629,000 viewers on average (9% of PDA).

    “READ ALSO – Neo (” The Voice All Stars “):” Mika did not defend us as a coach is supposed to do ”

    On TNT, the magazine “Échappées belles” from France 5 devoted to Senegal has outstripped the direct competitors of the public channel with 679,000 viewers on average (3.4% of PDA). C8 follows with the play Unmentionable, with Véronique Jannot and Michel Leeb, followed by 613,000 viewers on average (3.2% of PDA).


    		 1
    		24.4%

    		2
    		21.7%

    		3
    		9%

    		4
    		7.5%

    		5 3.9%

    		6 3.4%

    		7 3.2%

    		8 2.6%

    		9 1.8%

    		10 1.6%

    		11 1.4%

    		12 1.4%

    		13 1.4%

    		14 1.2%

    		15 1.3%

    		16 1%

    		17 0.9%

    		18 0.6%


