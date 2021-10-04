Francis Huster and Cristiana Reali: The exes, and their daughter, present at the funeral of François Florent

Sad events bring people together! Francis Huster and his ex-partner Cristiana Reali experience it again. Already reunited during the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo on September 10 at the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, in the 6th arrondissement, the two actors mourned the death of another legend of French cinema.

This icon responded to the name of Francois Florent. The founder of the very prestigious Cour Florent died on Monday, September 27, 2021. His wife, Kanee Florent, had confirmed the terrible news to AFP. The 84-year-old was battling a long illness. He died at Necker Hospital, in the 15th arrondissement. His funeral took place this Monday, October 4, 2021.

It is in the Saint-Roch church, located Rue Saint-Honoré in the 1st arrondissement of Paris, that the family and friends of the deceased bade him farewell, before his burial. Francis Huster, Cristiana Reali and their eldest daughter Elisa (23) were among those present. Like them, Jacques Spiesser, Yvan Attal, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Maxime Le Forestier and even Michaël Youn paid a final tribute to François Florent.





Francis Huster is one of the big names who studied at Cours Florent. The drama school also saw Guillaume Gallienne, Isabelle Adjani, Daniel Auteuil, Guillaume Canet, Mathilde Seigner, Diane Kruger, Sandrine Kiberlain, Pierre Niney, Gaspard Ulliel or Audrey Tautou, then students full of dreams and ambitions. .

François Florent (real name François Eichholtzer) founded the establishment in 1967, after having himself studied at the National School of Theater Arts and Techniques, then at the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art. “I believe that was my destiny. And I believe it’s a happy fate. I am not an actor who has given up on being an actor. I am an actor who studied in the greatest French schools and who understood that his true fulfillment would be to give light to others“, he explained at the beginning of the year to France Culture.

“A happy fate“which earned him the insignia of Chevalier in the order of the Legion of Honor, received in December 2005 from the then Minister of Culture, Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres!