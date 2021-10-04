Francis Huster and his ex-wife Cristiana Reali, Isabelle Nanty… united in pain

The week has been trying for the world of comedy. This Sunday, October 3, Bernard Tapie let himself be carried away by the disease. The one who had embodied Commissioner Valence and walked the boards on several occasions is no more. At a time when the funeral and tributes to the height of the man he was are being organized, big names in cinema and theater had met this Monday, October 4 in the church of Saint- Roch in the 1st arrondissement of Paris. Dozens of people waited on the front of the monument, including Cristiana Reali, Isabelle Nanty, Catherine Jacob or even Michael Youn and Laurent Lafitte, standing ready to say goodbye to François Florent. The father of the legendary Cours Florent, through which many stars of small and large screens have passed, died on September 27. To AFP, his wife Kanee Florent revealed that he was suffering from a long illness and that his last moments had been lived at Necker hospital, surrounded by his family.





For lovers of the 7th art and the theater, it was unthinkable not to come and greet François Florent, at the origin of a real institution created in 1967. He probably did not expect so much success at the event. opening. In total, hundreds of students who have passed through his home have started a serious career in the community: Diane Kruger, Sandrine Kiberlain, Alexandra Lamy, the essential Isabelle Adjani, Gaspard Ulliel, Guillaume Gallienne, Jean-Paul Rouve or Guillaume Canet. (…)

