Franck Gastambide reveals (finally) the real reason why Samy Naceri did not play in Taxi 5

The fifth installment of the saga Taxi was released in theaters in April 2018. But a controversy had somewhat overshadowed this event. If he played one of the two main roles in the original films, that of Daniel the driver of the legendary taxi, Samy Naceri was not part of this new component. An absence that has struggled to pass for the latter. The comedian regularly attacked Franck Gastambide, the director of Taxi 5 which also plays one of the main roles. Samy Naceri had particularly regretted that the team behind this new film had ousted him and disrespected him.

Franck Gastambide reveals the real reason for the absence of Samy Naceri in Taxi 5

A discord that lasted for months and experienced many twists and turns. So was Samy Naceri ousted? Or is it his choice not to be in the feature film? It is finally on October 4, 2021 that Franck Gastambide decided to tell the whole truth, nothing but the truth! In Booska-P, the director told how Luc Besson had validated what was then only a project: to make a new opus of the saga Taxi. First, the producer was thrilled by the idea. So whoever was diagnosed with HPI late wrote “30 pages“.”A treatment that is called, it is the romanticized story “. Before specifying: “And there is Samy Naceri in this treatment“. The director then finally reveals the reason why the actor did not appear in the credits of Taxi 5. “I think Luc Besson won’t mind talking about this. Luc calls me back, says to me: ‘It’s great, we will do it, well done, but there can’t be Samy Naceri‘”, he reports. But for the creator of the series Valid, whose season 2 arrives on October 11, impossible not to appeal to the actor.





“I do what I can but I can’t do everything I want “

“The idea is to do Taxi new generation and to do the handover with the old ones, but they both have their stories. Can we do the end scene where he’s there and wink? People, they’ll clap when they see it at the end“, he begged Luc Besson.”My will is never to tell myself: ‘I want to do Taxi without Samy Naceri ‘. If i want to do Taxiis that I am a fan of Taxi and therefore of Samy Naceri“, he explained. Franck Gastmabide then met the actor.”‘Luke wants to make a new Taxi and I would like you to come and give it a big wink“, he suggested.”Samy decides not to do it because I understand everything: Samy Naceri is a legend, a great actor, and what we offer him is small. I think it would be good for him “, he regrets. Finally, this proposal “ends up making him angry and he knows it, we talked about it, it’s not the Taxi to my reum, it’s the Taxi by Luc Besson, so i do what i can but i can’t do all i want“, he justified himself, before recalling despite everything the big success of the fifth part of the franchise: “The film has 4 million admissions, it goes around the world, and when it is on TV, it hits the mark. After you love yourself, you don’t love you, there is no debate, you have the right to dislike“.

The excerpt in question can be found below, at 12’40 from the start of the video.