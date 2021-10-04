Free announces that its 2600 MHz antennas are on standby at night

Throughout France, from midnight to 5 am, the 2,600 MHz band is put on standby on the Free Mobile network.

Enough to save energy and thus make the Free mobile network a little less greedy. On the occasion of the closing of the European Sustainable Development Week, the parent company of Free claims to have implemented a measure to limit the energy consumption of its antennas.

Since June 1, the 2,600 MHz band has now been put on standby nationwide for a period ranging from midnight to 5 a.m., after having tested this measure across the country. In total, Free explains, more than 46,000 cells are affected by this fire extinction. As a reminder, this band is used for 4G and in particular allows access to higher speeds when you have a smartphone that can aggregate this frequency with others deployed by Xavier Niel’s operator.

A measure that will not be unknown to connoisseurs of telecoms, since Orange has also set up an imposed watch for frequencies above 900 MHz (with the exception of 3G) on certain sites. In the case of Free Mobile, other frequencies are of course accessible, in particular the 700 MHz which allows better coverage and penetrates walls better than higher frequencies. In addition, there is no risk of being cut off from the world at two in the morning: “if the traffic requires it, the cells turn on automatically”Specifies the operator.





One of the measures implemented by Iliad for the environment

This process, put in place this year, follows on from the commitments of Iliad, the operator’s parent company, to the environment. In fact, starting this year, Iliad wants to use 100% guaranteed renewable energies of origin for the Group’s supplies. The next level is in 2035, with 0 net direct emissions, or 15 years ahead of the Paris Agreements. And finally, in 2050, the group is committed to 0 net indirect emissions on its most significant emissions.

The operator is also today taking stock of its major advances following these commitments made at the start of the year. It announces in particular four afforestation projects launched this winter for more than 80,000 trees, recalls that its Free Flex offer is intended to be a responsible offer that does not encourage the early renewal of the smartphone and that a collection box for used terminals is now available. installed in all Free Centers.