Free launches new assistance closer to certain Freebox subscribers

After regional twitter accounts and WhatsApp assistance, Xavier Niel’s operator offers some Freebox subscribers local assistance.

Always closer to its subscribers. Free now allows people living in certain areas to benefit from more personalized assistance, with access to a local team better able to answer your questions. A direct exchange can therefore be offered with several advisers who are part of the same team, by chat, and also offers a follow-up by email concerning the resolution of an incident encountered on your Freebox.

According to our own findings and those of Busyspider who unearthed the information, this service is not extended nationwide. If you benefit from Proximity Assistance in your region, you will be informed directly by going to the “Assistance” page of your subscriber area, with a new page dedicated to this new subscriber help channel. In the example below, the team of Free advisers operates around Nevers, and it is thus possible to contact five advisers directly by web chat, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and every day, Sunday included.





Image credit: Busyspider

Once one of the team members has been contacted, the latter will then ask you to indicate your Freebox identifier (the one preceded by fbx) and will carry out the usual checks to find out if an incident is indeed in progress on your Freebox. If a problem is identified, an incident ticket will then be opened or if your Freebox is down, an exchange will be offered to you.

The file can then be followed up through emails sent, thus reminding the first check, the fact that a ticket has been opened as well as the procedures initiated to resolve it directly.

The operator is thus continuing its desire to improve communication with subscribers, by offering new channels but also by having overhauled and largely modernized its support site and its mobile application on iOS and Android.