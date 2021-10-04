Freed from her father’s grip, Britney Spears has “a lot of wounds to heal”

The singer released a new post on Saturday, rejoicing at the positive changes in her life, but assuring that the road to “recovery” was still long.

A few days ago, American justice officially suspended Jamie Spears from the tutelage of his famous daughter, Britney Spears. After months of battle where she testified for the first time by explaining that she was the victim of abuse, in particular from her father, the singer of 39 years will be able to write a more serene page of her life. As a reminder, the interpreter of “Baby One More Time” still remains under supervision (this one is managed by a neutral person, Jodi Montgomery) while waiting to one day manage to put an end to the process with his lawyer Mathew Rosengart.





“Fortunately, I am well surrounded”

On Instagram Saturday, October 2, 2021, Britney Spears once again spoke to her fans to welcome these positive changes. She said, however, that there was still a long way to go to “healing”. “Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of wounds to heal! Fortunately, I am well surrounded and I take the time to understand that it is normal to ease off and breathe! It is only through self-love that I can pray… love… and support others in return! ”She wrote.

If she does not plan to return on stage, determined above all to take care of her physical and mental health, Britney Spears focuses on more personal plans. The one who recently got engaged to her companion since 2016, Sam Asghari, should as soon as she can buy a new property with the latter to shelter their loves, as indicated by TMZ. A project that is close to her heart and that she will be able to carry out (…)

