More

    French Cup. The draw for the fifth round, instructions for use

    Sports


    Photo FFF

    All week long, the Metropolitan Leagues will be drawing lots for the fifth round. Here is the manual.

    The fourth round of the Coupe de France was once again intense this weekend with many achievements. Now it’s time for the draw for the fifth round which will take place from Monday (New Aquitaine) to Thursday (Normandy, Corsica) in the thirteen Metropolitan Leagues with the entry into the running of the eighteen National clubs.

    Apart from Corsica where the draw is complete – with seven qualified clubs + FC Bastia-Borgo – each League will proceed with groups where the clubs are classified by level. For example, if a League has two National clubs they will not be able to play against each other in the fifth round. The same goes for the little thumbs of a League. The meetings will take place on October 15, 16 and 17.

    The dates of the draws

    Pays de la Loire
    Wednesday October 6 at 7 p.m. at the Crédit-Agricole headquarters in Nantes

    Occitania
    Wednesday October 6 at 5.30 p.m. at the League headquarters in Montpellier


    Brittany
    Wednesday October 6 at 12:45 pm live on France 3 Bretagne

    Burgundy Franche-Comté
    Tuesday October 5 at 7 p.m. in Besançon

    Loire Valley Center
    Tuesday 5 October at… at Warsemann Automobile in Blois

    Auvergne Rhône-Alpes
    Wednesday October 6 at 6 p.m. at Crédit-Agricole in Champagne-au-Mont-d’Or

    New Aquitaine
    Monday October 4 at 7 p.m. on LFNA TV

    Mediterranean
    Wednesday October 6 at 12:30 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Aix-en-Provence (in camera)

    Paris ile de France
    Tuesday October 5 at 6 p.m. by videoconference

    Normandy
    Thursday October 7 at 7 p.m.

    Hauts-de-France
    To come up…

    Grand-Est
    Wednesday October 6 at 12:30 p.m. at the town hall of Sedan

    Corsica
    Thursday October 7 at 6 p.m.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article“Almost normal” SNCF and RATP traffic scheduled for Tuesday, October 5, mobilization day
    Next articleThe “hell heron” ruled the rivers of the Cretaceous

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC