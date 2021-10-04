French Cup. The draw for the fifth round, instructions for use

All week long, the Metropolitan Leagues will be drawing lots for the fifth round. Here is the manual.

The fourth round of the Coupe de France was once again intense this weekend with many achievements. Now it’s time for the draw for the fifth round which will take place from Monday (New Aquitaine) to Thursday (Normandy, Corsica) in the thirteen Metropolitan Leagues with the entry into the running of the eighteen National clubs.

Apart from Corsica where the draw is complete – with seven qualified clubs + FC Bastia-Borgo – each League will proceed with groups where the clubs are classified by level. For example, if a League has two National clubs they will not be able to play against each other in the fifth round. The same goes for the little thumbs of a League. The meetings will take place on October 15, 16 and 17.

Pays de la Loire

Wednesday October 6 at 7 p.m. at the Crédit-Agricole headquarters in Nantes

Occitania

Wednesday October 6 at 5.30 p.m. at the League headquarters in Montpellier





Brittany

Wednesday October 6 at 12:45 pm live on France 3 Bretagne

Burgundy Franche-Comté

Tuesday October 5 at 7 p.m. in Besançon

Loire Valley Center

Tuesday 5 October at… at Warsemann Automobile in Blois

Auvergne Rhône-Alpes

Wednesday October 6 at 6 p.m. at Crédit-Agricole in Champagne-au-Mont-d’Or

New Aquitaine

Monday October 4 at 7 p.m. on LFNA TV

Mediterranean

Wednesday October 6 at 12:30 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Aix-en-Provence (in camera)

Paris ile de France

Tuesday October 5 at 6 p.m. by videoconference

Normandy

Thursday October 7 at 7 p.m.

Hauts-de-France

To come up…

Grand-Est

Wednesday October 6 at 12:30 p.m. at the town hall of Sedan

Corsica

Thursday October 7 at 6 p.m.