French Cup. The draw for the fifth round, instructions for use

All week long, the Metropolitan Leagues will be drawing lots for the fifth round. Here is the manual.
The fourth round of the Coupe de France was once again intense this weekend with many achievements. Now it’s time for the draw for the fifth round which will take place from Monday (New Aquitaine) to Thursday (Normandy, Corsica) in the thirteen Metropolitan Leagues with the entry into the running of the eighteen National clubs.
Apart from Corsica where the draw is complete – with seven qualified clubs + FC Bastia-Borgo – each League will proceed with groups where the clubs are classified by level. For example, if a League has two National clubs they will not be able to play against each other in the fifth round. The same goes for the little thumbs of a League. The meetings will take place on October 15, 16 and 17.
The dates of the draws
Pays de la Loire
Wednesday October 6 at 7 p.m. at the Crédit-Agricole headquarters in Nantes
Occitania
Wednesday October 6 at 5.30 p.m. at the League headquarters in Montpellier
Brittany
Wednesday October 6 at 12:45 pm live on France 3 Bretagne
Burgundy Franche-Comté
Tuesday October 5 at 7 p.m. in Besançon
Loire Valley Center
Tuesday 5 October at… at Warsemann Automobile in Blois
Auvergne Rhône-Alpes
Wednesday October 6 at 6 p.m. at Crédit-Agricole in Champagne-au-Mont-d’Or
New Aquitaine
Monday October 4 at 7 p.m. on LFNA TV
Mediterranean
Wednesday October 6 at 12:30 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Aix-en-Provence (in camera)
Paris ile de France
Tuesday October 5 at 6 p.m. by videoconference
Normandy
Thursday October 7 at 7 p.m.
Hauts-de-France
To come up…
Grand-Est
Wednesday October 6 at 12:30 p.m. at the town hall of Sedan
Corsica
Thursday October 7 at 6 p.m.